FOIND focuses on the natural beauty of bare nails

FOIND Vegan Nail Hardener

FOIND logo

After topping sales rankings in Korea and Japan, FOIND brings its vegan at-home nail treatment lineup directly to American consumers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOIND, a vegan nail treatment brand operated by Korean beauty company Nudot Inc., opened its U.S. online store (foindglobal ) in October, making its at-home nail care system available to American consumers for the first time.

The U.S. entry comes as bare, polish-free nails have become one of the most talked-about manicure looks of 2026 in the United States, a shift that favors nail health over nail color.

FOIND was built for this category. Rather than competing with color-first nail brands, FOIND focuses on the recovery and natural beauty of bare nails while they take a break from gel. The brand brings that approach from Korea, where nail care has followed the same trajectory as skincare, moving from color-first to health-first.

FOIND enters the U.S. with a track record built in two of Asia's most competitive beauty markets. The brand's hero product, the Vegan Nail Hardener, has sold more than 200,000 units across Korean and Japanese channels, according to the company. Its breathable nutrient coating is designed for a smoother, stronger-looking nail surface, helping improve the look of roughness and bending with consistent use, whether after gel removal or nail tips, or for nails affected by aging or frequent water exposure. In a two-week consumer use test, 100% of participants reported visible nail improvement, including surface smoothness, thickness and overall nail condition, according to the company.**

In December 2025, the product reached No. 1 on the overall real-time sales ranking of Qoo10 Japan, across all categories, not only beauty.* A month earlier, a seven-day brand pop-up on Tokyo's Shibuya main street drew more than 5,000 visitors, with lines forming outside the booth from opening day.

The brand's traction has also drawn investor backing. In July 2026, Nudot Inc. placed first in a rising beauty brand discovery program run by Korean entertainment and commerce group CJ ENM, and secured investment from the group.

“The bare nail look that started at the fingertips of Hollywood stars and K-pop idols is now spreading into the everyday lives of American consumers. Clean, well-groomed natural nails that look as though they're wearing nothing at all have become a symbol of refinement and unadorned confidence,” said Yejin Kang, CEO and founder of Nudot Inc.“FOIND has led this trend in Korea and Japan, and now we are bringing a completely new nail care experience to American consumers.”

The U.S. store carries FOIND's full product lineup, a home care system built around the brand's nail hardener, available in original and tinted versions and formulated with liposome technology designed to support nutrient delivery, along with cuticle care. Through FOIND's home treatment line, bare nails can look glossy and cared-for. The full lineup is available now at foindglobal.

*Qoo10 Japan overall real-time sales ranking, December 18, 2025.

**Based on consumer self-assessment after two weeks of use; individual results may vary.

[About FOIND]

FOIND is a vegan nail treatment brand under the slogan“Hello, my beautiful naked nails.” Operated by Seoul-based Nudot Inc., FOIND develops at-home products for bare nail care, built on nail-specific research, with a fully vegan-certified lineup, irritation-tested formulas, and low-scent design, helping people care for their nails easily and comfortably at home. FOIND's lineup is certified vegan by the Vegan Standard Certification International Institution. Learn more at foindglobal and on Instagram @foind_global.

Daniel Kwon

Storelink

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Korean Vegan Nail Treatment Brand FOIND Launches U.S. Online Store as Bare Nails Define 2026 Manicure Trends News Provided By Storelink November 19, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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