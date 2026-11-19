The partnership combines REV's mobile fuel supply with NGLC's power-ready land so data centers can launch operations well ahead of pipeline or grid connections.

VICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is driving a wave of data center construction, with many projects built well before grid or gas pipeline connections are available. Project owners may have land, air permits, generation equipment, and a tenant ready to begin service while awaiting power and gas.

REV LNG LLC ("REV") and Next Generation Land Company ("NGLC") today announced a partnership built to solve the issue of delayed gas and power. REV, a leading mobile energy solutions provider, is able to deliver a vertically integrated gas solution that does not require a pipeline; allowing the project owner to have access to power immediately. NGLC brings entitled, power-ready land and its network of developers. Together they let a data center begin commissioning, testing, and operations months, or even years, ahead of traditional infrastructure timelines.

"Timely access to power is one of the biggest constraints in the data center industry, and it can make or break a project," said Jake Digel, Chief Executive Officer of REV. "We're already working with hyperscalers and other market participants because collectively they cannot wait six years for pipeline infrastructure. REV can bridge that gap. We don't sell just fuel. We sell uptime that isn't dependent on slow-moving permanent infrastructure. I'm proud to bring that capability to data center developers alongside Next Generation Land Company in a safe and effective delivery method."

"Every data center job we see is a bridge," said Jim Devine, President, REV LNG. "The air permit is in hand, the generation is ordered, and the pipeline is two or three years out. We tell them to start with the first phase, get it built, get it permitted, then grow. Tell us where the site is, how much gas it needs, at what pressure, for how long, and who your engineer is, and we'll tell you what shows up and when."

REV has delivered gas where pipelines can't since 2012 through a vertically integrated model that covers sourcing, delivery, on-site equipment, and the permitting and emergency planning that come before the first delivery. Its team has spent more than twelve years developing a strategy that allows its customers a safe and reliable approach that is time tested and proven. REV constantly operates under must-serve contracts in the harshest conditions and has a track record of performance: more than 41 million gallons of LNG and CNG sold across the United States and Canada..

NGLC acquires, entitles, and powers large-format land for data center development, carrying the entitlement and infrastructure risk so its customers can start building sooner. Its sites are chosen for power: utility capacity, gas access, and the permits a developer needs to generate on site. What NGLC could not control was the schedule of the pipeline or interconnection that serves each one. A site NGLC brings to market now comes with a path to gas while the permanent connection is built, and the developers NGLC works with across its markets gain a direct introduction to REV, whether or not their project sits on NGLC land.

"The hardest question a developer asks us isn't about the land. It's 'when can I turn it on?'" said Brian Patten, Founder and CEO of Next Generation Land Company. "For years the honest answer depended on a pipeline schedule neither of us controlled. With REV, a site we bring to market comes with a way to get gas while that schedule plays out, and a developer who already owns land gets the same thing through an introduction from us.

REV LNG LLC

REV is a leading provider of "Virtual Pipeline" mobile energy services, deploying its vertically integrated strategy to provide LNG and CNG solutions to utility, commercial and industrial, and marine customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 2012, Rev provides a proprietary blend of services with a focus on arranging reliable mobile gas to customers. Learn more at .

Next Generation Land Company

Next Generation Land Company acquires, entitles, and powers large-format land for data center development, delivering construction-ready sites and carrying the entitlement and infrastructure risk so its clients don't have to. NGLC is active in more than a dozen states, with primary markets in Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Learn more at nextgenlandco.

Joseph Lapin

REV LNG

+1 978-729-0872

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REV LNG and Next Generation Land Company Partner to Put Data Centers in Service Years Ahead of the Grid News Provided By REV LNG November 19, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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