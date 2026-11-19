Larder & Vine introduces its new Gourmet Pantry collection, featuring specialty foods and thoughtful gifts for holiday cooking, entertaining and gifting.

Larder & Vine's Cabernet 3-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set, ready for some holiday cooking.

Larder & Vine's dinnerware, flatware and handcrafted glassware, ready for gatherings around the table.

Redesigned shopping experience brings together cookware, bakeware, tableware, specialty foods and recipes for holiday cooking, entertaining and gifting.

- Jamie Morehead, founder of Larder & VineMANTUA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larder & Vine, a kitchenware and entertaining brand, has introduced a redesigned online shopping experience and a new gourmet Pantry collection. The expansion brings together cookware, bakeware, tableware, specialty foods and recipes in one destination, just in time for holiday hosting and gifting.Launched earlier this month, the new website reflects the brand's growing focus on the entire cooking and dining experience, from preparing a meal to gathering around the table. The site now connects Larder & Vine's kitchenware collections with curated food products, cookbooks and cooking inspiration.Beyond Kitchenware: Introducing the Gourmet PantryThe new Pantry collection expands Larder & Vine's assortment into specialty foods and gourmet gifts, including artisan oils and vinegars, chocolates, tinned fish, savory specialties, breads and pastries, and cocktail essentials.The addition gives home cooks, hosts and gift shoppers access to ingredients, specialty foods and kitchen essentials alongside the cookware and tableware used to prepare and serve them.Cooking, Entertaining and Gifting for the HolidaysLarder & Vine's expanded assortment brings together kitchen and dining essentials for everyday cooking, holiday entertaining and gifting.The holiday collection features a thoughtfully selected mix of cookware, bakeware and tableware, including enameled cast iron Dutch ovens and braisers, ceramic-coated bakeware, dinnerware and flatware made in Portugal, and handcrafted glassware from Poland. The new Pantry adds specialty foods and gourmet gifts, making it easier to find something for the meal or the host in one place.Larder & Vine also offers its exclusive Chef Joe Sasto Collection of enameled cast iron cookware, with recipes from the chef featured in the brand's growing recipe library.The recipe library offers inspiration for everyday meals and special occasions, with featured holiday recipes including Chef Joe Sasto's Holiday Stuffing with Kalamata olives, fennel and Italian sausage, Dutch Oven Pot Roast, Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts and Chocolate Chip Cranberry Bread.Together, these offerings reflect Larder & Vine's broader vision: a place to discover the products, ingredients and inspiration that make everyday cooking and special gatherings more enjoyable.Larder & Vine's holiday collection, featuring cookware, bakeware, tableware, specialty foods and seasonal recipes, is available at Larder & Vine.About Larder & VineLarder & Vine is a kitchenware and entertaining brand offering cookware, bakeware, tableware, kitchen accessories, cookbooks, recipes and a curated selection of gourmet pantry products. With an emphasis on thoughtful design, performance and value, Larder & Vine brings together the essentials and inspiration for cooking, serving and sharing good food.

Maggie O'Neill

Larder & Vine

+1 234-432-6016

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Larder & Vine Launches New Website and Gourmet Pantry for Holiday Hosting News Provided By Larder & Vine November 19, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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