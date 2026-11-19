Pop Test/Palisades Therapeutics

PT150/PT157 show activity in treatment-resistant models and reduced tumor-cell spread; PT162 shows reproducible primary-tumor inhibition in preclinical studies.

- Randi Altschul, CEOCLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pop Test Oncology LLC, doing business as Palisades Therapeutics (PT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary small-molecule therapeutics, today announced encouraging preclinical findings across two distinct prostate cancer programs. The results demonstrate the potential of PT150/PT157 to address treatment resistance and tumor-cell dissemination, while PT162 has shown significant primary-tumor inhibition in two separate evaluations, most recently in November 2026.Notably, PT157 combined with enzalutamide (Xtandi) demonstrated significantly greater inhibition of tumor-cell dissemination than Xtandi alone in the same preclinical model. Separately, PT150 and PT157 retained activity in prostate cancer cell models where Xtandi had lost effectiveness or produced limited responses.Research Collaboration and Independent Scientific SupportThe prostate cancer research is being conducted by the translational research group led by Sujit S. Nair, PhD; Dimple Chakravarty, PhD; and Ashutosh K. Tewari, MD, from the Department of Urology and Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in collaboration with Gabriela Vazquez Rodriguez, PhD, and Lasse Jensen, PhD, of BioReperia, Sweden.Independent screening through the National Cancer Institute's Developmental Therapeutics Program has demonstrated growth-inhibitory activity for clinical-stage, orally administered PT150; its preclinical dimer, PT157; and preclinical PT162 in prostate cancer cell lines, providing additional support for the company's oncology programs.Two Distinct Therapeutic ApproachesPT150/PT157 - Targeting Treatment Resistance and Tumor-Cell DisseminationIn a June 2024 BioReperia zebrafish xenograft study, PT157 combined with enzalutamide reduced mean disseminated tumor-cell counts by approximately 40–45% compared with enzalutamide alone. The combination demonstrated statistically significant improvement over either individual treatment (p < 0.01).Additional studies involving human-derived prostate cancer cell clones selected through prolonged enzalutamide exposure demonstrated activity with PT150 and PT157 where enzalutamide alone had lost effectiveness or showed borderline responses.These findings support the potential for PT150/PT157 to complement existing androgen-targeted therapies by addressing biological pathways associated with adaptive treatment resistance and tumor-cell dissemination.PT162 - Reproducible Primary-Tumor InhibitionIn two separate BioReperia LNCaP zebrafish xenograft evaluations conducted in November 2023 and November 2026, PT162 demonstrated approximately 50% and 55% lower normalized primary-tumor size, respectively, compared with vehicle-treated controls. Both results were statistically significant (p < 0.01).PT162 demonstrated these reproducible antitumor effects using the LNCaP prostate cancer cell lineage, which was also employed in historical preclinical development studies of enzalutamide (Xtandi).Supporting molecular studies at Mount Sinai identified increased p53 protein expression, elevated TP53 mRNA, induction of p21, and reduced cyclin D1 following PT162 treatment, suggesting a distinct therapeutic approach associated with tumor-suppressor and cell-cycle biology.Building on an Established Therapeutic PlatformPT150, the clinical-stage foundation of the company's drug-development platform, has an existing human clinical-exposure history and is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 studies for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD), supported by the U.S. Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health, respectively. PT157 and PT162 represent distinct preclinical oncology development opportunities.Published Scientific Perspective - Inflammation and Cancer BiologyIn October 2026, Palisades Therapeutics and collaborating investigators published a peer-reviewed Perspective in Frontiers in Pharmacology examining glucocorticoid receptor modulation and inflammatory signaling across chronic diseases, including cancer. Drawing upon findings from seven complementary experimental approaches, the publication highlights the potential importance of GR-mediated stress responses and NF-κB-associated inflammatory pathways, providing additional scientific context for the company's PT150/PT157 oncology program.Read publication at this link:Emerging Opportunities: AR Protein Degradation and DepressionAndrogen-receptor protein degradation.Historical in-vitro observations suggest that PT150/PT157 may promote androgen-receptor (AR) protein loss, an effect being evaluated for reproducibility. Exploratory RNA-seq findings also identify changes in genes associated with ubiquitination, proteasomal processing, and protein-quality control. These early observations offer a rationale for exploring possible complementarity with AR-directed protein-degradation therapies, including PROTACs, an active area of prostate cancer drug development.Depression and patient well-being.Depression is a recognized concern in men receiving androgen-directed treatment for prostate cancer. PT150 has reported efficacy signals in depression- and addiction-related indications, suggesting a potential additional benefit for patient well-being.“We believe these findings represent an important advancement for our oncology platform,” said Randi Altschul, Chief Executive Officer of Palisades Therapeutics.“What makes these results particularly compelling is that we are addressing two different challenges in prostate cancer-treatment resistance and tumor-cell dissemination on one hand, and primary-tumor inhibition on the other. Together with our research collaborators, we see meaningful opportunities to advance these proprietary compounds toward further oncology development and potential pharmaceutical partnerships.”Palisades Therapeutics welcomes inquiries from oncology companies interested in exploring therapeutic development, combination strategies, and pharmaceutical collaborations in prostate cancer and potentially other oncology indications.About Palisades TherapeuticsPop Test Oncology LLC dba Palisades Therapeutics is a woman-owned biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary small-molecule therapies targeting glucocorticoid receptor signaling, inflammatory pathways, and related biological mechanisms. Its programs span oncology, infectious diseases, neuroinflammation, and metabolic disorders. The company has collaborated with leading academic researchers and U.S. government agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and National Cancer Institute.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward looking statements regarding the development of PT150, PT157 and PT162. PT150, PT157 and PT162 have not been approved by any regulatory authority.

Randi Altschul

Pop Test Oncology/Palisades Therapeutics

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Palisades Therapeutics Reports Promising Preclinical Results in Prostate Cancer Across Two Distinct Drug Programs News Provided By Pop Test Oncology/Palisades Therapeutics November 19, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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