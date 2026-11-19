MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The 2025 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development was conferred upon on Graça Machel, the distinguished rights activist from Mozambique, in recognition of her lifelong commitment to justice, human dignity and social progress.

Speaking at the award ceremony here on Thursday, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi highlighted the enduring relevance of the prize.

"The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development commemorates the life and ideals of a leader who saw peace, freedom and development as inseparable," she said.

Indira Gandhi, she recalled, understood progress as inseparable from the dignity and well-being of people, especially the disadvantaged, and believed that political freedom must translate into meaningful change in their daily lives.

The life and work of Madame Graça Machel, spanning decades and transcending national boundaries, stand as a powerful reflection of these ideals, Sonia Gandhi noted.

Both Indira Gandhi and Graça Machel shared a deep faith in the power of ordinary people to shape their own future, she said.

Their lives, she added, remind us that true leadership is measured not by power or position, but by the courage to challenge injustice and the steadfast commitment to bring about lasting change.

In honouring Graça Machel, Sonia Gandhi said, "We celebrate a life of courage, compassion and service."

She expressed the hope that Machel's example would continue to inspire efforts to build a world in which every child, every woman and every community can live with dignity, opportunity and hope.

Accepting the award, Graça Machel underscored the interconnected nature of human freedom.

She said that the freedom of one people is inseparable from the freedom of others -- a truth that is deeply human.

"You are not alone," she added, emphasising that the freedom and aspirations of one group find meaning in solidarity with others.

Drawing from the shared experience of peoples who fought for independence, she stressed that true freedom must encompass the lives of ordinary women, men and children.

Freedom across Africa and beyond, she insisted, cannot be secure while others remain in chains.

The award recognises Machel's decades of advocacy for children's rights, education, women's empowerment and peace-building across the African continent and beyond.

Her work continues to embody the values the Indira Gandhi Prize seeks to uphold.