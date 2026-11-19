MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the ruling NDA, claiming that if Nitish Kumar had been in good health, he would have remained with the INDIA bloc.

Questioning the political developments in the Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi asked why Nishant Kumar was not made Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar vacated the post and why there was now talk of appointing him as Deputy Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at the recent incident in which Health Minister Nishant Kumar was allegedly stopped and pushed back by a security guard during Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's visit to Vaishali, Tejashwi said the developments were unfolding exactly as his party had predicted.

"Nitish Kumar was not allowed to continue as Chief Minister, and now the JD(U) is heading towards its end," he remarked.

Tejashwi also targeted the Central government over the country's economic situation, alleging that inflation and unemployment were increasing while the rupee continued to weaken.

He warned that the economic situation could deteriorate further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the RJD leader renewed his demand that the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, particularly the stretch connecting Raghopur and Bidupur, be named 'Akshaywat Setu' after freedom fighter Akshaywat Rai.

Tejashwi said the proposal had been discussed in detail with then CM Nitish Kumar when he was serving as Deputy Chief Minister and a minister during the foundation-laying ceremony of the bridge project.

He pointed out that the bridge passes through the ancestral village of Akshaywat Rai, who was a prominent freedom fighter and one of the closest associates of former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur.

According to Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar had agreed to the proposal in the presence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and it was decided that the bridge would be named after Akshaywat Rai at the time of its inauguration.

He further claimed that when he returned as Deputy Chief Minister in 2022, he held review meetings to accelerate the construction work, which had been progressing slowly.

During that period, he again discussed the naming proposal with Nitish Kumar, and the decision was reaffirmed.

Citing these discussions and the 'earlier agreement', Tejashwi urged the government to name the bridge after Akshaywat Rai, arguing that it would honour the contribution of the freedom fighter.