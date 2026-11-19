(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nvidia's results revived the AI trade, but narrow market breadth, high borrowing costs and falling commodity prices keep Europe under pressure. Anthropic's Nasdaq debut is the next test. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital

KEY TAKEAWAYS Diverging markets: US futures point to a stronger opening, while European stocks keep struggling after several sessions of heavy selling. A narrow rebound: the Nasdaq is outperforming while the equal-weighted S&P 500 struggles, signalling renewed concentration in a handful of technology leaders. Europe lags: its lower tech exposure means less participation in a tech-led rebound, while mining and energy weakness pushed the STOXX 600 down around 1% on Wednesday. The next test: Anthropic's anticipated Nasdaq debut will show how strong investor appetite for AI remains.

Global equities diverge once again

Global equities are diverging once again, with US futures pointing towards a stronger opening while European stocks continue to struggle after several sessions of heavy selling. Nvidia's results appear to have provided some reassurance that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong, prompting a rotation back into tech. However, elevated borrowing costs, concerns about economic growth and uncertainty surrounding corporate profitability continue to weigh on the wider market. Market breadth is the warning sign

The weakness in the equal-weighted S&P 500 highlights this environment, as it suggests the recent selling pressure is no longer confined to technology, with broader sectors also struggling.

The Nasdaq's outperformance while the equal-weighted index struggles signals renewed concentration in a handful of technology leaders.

- Daniela Hathorn

Why Europe is lagging

Europe's underperformance also reflects its different sector composition. While its lower technology exposure provided protection during the initial AI selloff, it now offers less participation in any technology-led rebound. Meanwhile, weakness in mining and energy stocks has added pressure, with the STOXX 600 falling around 1% on Wednesday as commodity prices retreated.

European equities are also facing concerns about growth, borrowing costs and corporate earnings, making the divergence more complicated than simply investors moving money back into US technology.

Anthropic's debut: the next test:

Anthropic's anticipated Nasdaq debut could provide the next major test of investor appetite for AI. The listing is expected to have strong demand, which could reinforce confidence that investors remain willing to finance the next phase of AI development, particularly after Nvidia demonstrated continued strength in infrastructure demand.

However, a successful IPO would not necessarily resolve concerns about profitability or valuations. Equally, the fact that Nvidia's shares struggled to sustain their initial post-earnings gains suggests investors remain cautious even when companies deliver strong results.

What it means for the Gulf:

For Gulf investors, the split is a reminder of how concentrated global market gains have become. The retreat in commodity prices that hit European mining and energy stocks is also closely followed in a region whose economies and markets are tied to oil. And with Anthropic's Nasdaq debut approaching, appetite for AI-linked assets will be watched closely by investors in a region that is investing heavily in AI infrastructure.