MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Thursday as the country qualifiers for the professional divisions got underway at Mubadala Arena. Top athletes from around the world competed in the purple, brown and black belt divisions, aiming to secure places in the main draws and a chance to compete for the championship titles. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until November 21. It brings together more than 10,000 athletes from more than 130 countries, representing more than 700 clubs and academies. As one of the world's largest jiu-jitsu events, the championship has helped establish Abu Dhabi as a world capital of the sport.

The championship reflects the continued support of the UAE leadership for jiu-jitsu, which has become the country's national sport and one of its most widely practised disciplines, with more than 300,000 participants across the UAE. UAE athletes have also achieved significant success in Asian and international competitions, strengthening the country's standing in the sport.

The competitions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA); H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Rashid Hamad Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri and Humaid Al Ketbi, Board Members of the Federation; and representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.

Humaid Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said:“The professional qualifiers are one of the most important stages of the championship because of the high level of competition. Reaching the final rounds requires good preparation, technical skills and the ability to perform under pressure.

“Winning a title at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is a big achievement because you are competing against some of the best athletes in the world. The standard is very high, and every match is difficult.

“Many of the world's top athletes return to Abu Dhabi every year, which shows how important this championship has become to them. As organisers, we must continue to improve the event and the experience for athletes while maintaining the high standards that have made it one of the leading jiu-jitsu competitions in the world.”

The professional divisions follow a qualification system based on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) world rankings. The highest-ranked athlete from each country qualifies directly for the main draw, while other athletes from the same country compete in country qualifiers for the second available spot. Defending champions also qualify directly to main bracket matches. This system rewards athletes for their performances and helps maintain a high standard of competition.

Brazilian athlete Thyago Silva Santana of GFTeam, who competed in the men's black belt 77kg qualifiers, said:“Competing in Abu Dhabi is a big challenge because some of the best athletes in the world are here. Every match is tough, and you have to stay focused from start to finish. Even a small mistake can cost you the match, so it's important to stay calm and follow your game plan.”

Russian athlete Alisa Kriazheva of Abdullaev Team, who competed in the women's purple belt 55kg qualifiers, said:“I've trained hard for this championship, especially on how to handle different situations during a match. I want to keep improving with every match and hopefully reach the final rounds.”

The championship continues Friday with the elimination rounds and finals in the men's and women's purple belt divisions and the men's brown belt division. There will also be elimination rounds and third place matches in the men's black belt and women's brown and black belt divisions.

The 18th edition concludes on Saturday, November 21, with the men's black belt and women's brown and black belt finals, starting at 6 PM. The finals will conclude 13 days of competition, highlighting Abu Dhabi's continued role in developing jiu-jitsu, supporting young talent and bringing together top athletes from around the world.