(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE-based education technology company joins a global selection assessed on growth, learner reach and international footprint Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Alef Education ADX: ALEFEDT, an Abu Dhabi-based provider of AI-powered learning solutions, has been selected for the 2027 GSV 150, which recognizes companies driving transformation in learning and workforce skills worldwide. The inclusion places Alef Education among an international group of businesses helping shape the future of education.

Presented by NU Advisory Partners, the 2027 GSV 150 includes public and private companies headquartered across 23 countries. GSV assessed companies against five criteria: revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, geographic footprint and margin profile. Together, the selected companies generate more than $50 billion in annual revenue.

For Alef Education, the recognition marks a milestone in its journey from the UAE to international education markets, building on previous successes in the United States and its established presence in Indonesia. Its platform ecosystem spans more than 21,000 schools across the UAE and Indonesia, reaching more than 2.3 million students and supporting more than 93,000 educators.

Alef Education's international experience is supported by encouraging learning outcomes across different markets. In Indonesia, highly engaged students using the Alef Platform achieved nearly 7% higher end-of-year assessment scores than comparable students with lower engagement. An evaluation in Morocco found 13.3% higher Arabic assessment scores among more engaged Alef Platform users compared with similar lower-engagement users.

Building on this international experience, Alef Education is expanding access to AI-powered learning in Tajikistan through its collaboration with Soro AI reaching 250,000 students. These expansion plans also include exploring opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, with solutions adapted to local educational priorities.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said:“Being selected for the GSV 150 is a meaningful recognition of the company we are building from the UAE and the opportunities we see to support learning internationally. As education technology evolves, our priority remains clear: to help teachers understand their students' needs and give learners the support to progress. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the trust of our education partners. It strengthens our commitment to developing solutions that respond to local priorities while expanding their reach.”

Alef Education's approach centers on making digital learning useful in everyday teaching. By providing personalized learning experiences and insights into student progress, the company aims to help educators identify learning needs, guide support and make informed instructional decisions.

The company will continue to focus on developing its learning solutions and working with education partners to meet the needs of different markets. Its inclusion in the GSV 150 provides an international platform to highlight education innovation originating in the UAE and its potential to serve learners beyond the region.

About Alef Education:

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is a global leader in education technology and AI-powered learning solutions, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. In 2026, Alef Education was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 13th globally in TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies ranking, which featured 6,500 companies, reflecting its growing global standing in the education technology sector.

Alef Education operates across more than 21,000 schools in the UAE and Indonesia, providing personalized learning experiences to over 2.3 million registered students, enabling them to learn at their own pace. In Indonesia, students who actively used Alef Education's platform scored 6.82% higher on the end-of-year PAT assessment than comparable students with lower engagement, with an effect size of 0.29 standard deviations (p =.019).

Alef Education's portfolio includes the award-winning Alef Platform, which provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions; Alef Pathways, a student-centered, self-paced supplemental learning program; Abjadiyat, an Arabic language learning platform; and Arabits, an AI-powered Arabic learning system for non-native speakers. The Company also supports more than 93,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes.