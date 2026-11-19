19 speakers, including senior military figures, international experts and defence industry executives, contribute to a programme featuring three panel discussions Expert discussions examine the changing nature of warfare, drone threats and the future of defence industries in the Gulf Rabdan Security & Defence Institute launches research report on military decision-making and target prioritisation in the age of artificial intelligence

Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The Rabdan Security & Defence Institute (RSDI), part of Rabdan Academy, concluded the Middle East Defence Conference 2026 today at the Academy's campus in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior military figures, international experts, defence industry executives, researchers and specialists in security and defence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The conference featured 19 speakers and participants across a programme of three panel discussions examining lessons from recent conflicts, emerging aerial threats, national resilience and developments in defence manufacturing and supply chains, against the backdrop of the rapid expansion of unmanned systems and advanced military technologies.

The conference opened with an address by H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, who highlighted the importance of responding to the changing nature of warfare and developing defence capabilities that can meet emerging security challenges.

H.E. Morse said:“Drones are no longer simply a supporting military capability. They are fundamentally changing how wars are fought and what national security requires. These developments demand a different approach to preparing for the future, one that goes beyond strengthening military capabilities to building national resilience and investing in knowledge, research and defence technology.”

He added:“This conference brings together military, academic and industry expertise to examine the challenges facing defence and security. The Rabdan Security & Defence Institute has an important role to play in understanding these developments, assessing their implications and turning research into practical insights and recommendations that help decision-makers strengthen defence capabilities and prepare for future challenges.”

The conference also featured a keynote address by H.E. Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, titled“Lessons on Resilience Beyond the Gulf Region”. His address explored the value of international experience in understanding evolving security and defence challenges and strengthening the ability to adapt to technological and military change.

H.E. Al Marar said:“Recent developments have shown that defence resilience is not measured by military strength alone. It also depends on how quickly nations can adapt to threats, develop new technologies and maintain production and supply under difficult circumstances. Innovation, manufacturing capability and rapid response have become essential to building defence systems capable of meeting future challenges.”

He added:“Lessons from recent conflicts underline the importance of bringing military planning, technological development and industrial capability together. The future of defence will depend on more adaptable systems, stronger partnerships and the ability to develop solutions that keep pace with changing threats.”

The first panel discussion,“Future Warfare – Drone Lessons from Conventional and Unconventional Conflict”, examined how drones are transforming military operations, their implications for combat doctrine and operational planning, and the lessons emerging from recent conflicts. Speakers included Major General (Retd.) Benedict Kite OBE, Senior Adviser – Defence, Security and Intelligence, Kearney and Former Director of Intelligence Interoperability, UK Defence Intelligence; Major General (Retd.) Dr. Mahmoud Farhan Issa Abdullah, Former Director of Military Security, Jordanian Armed Forces, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa, Assistant Professor in Homeland Security, Rabdan Academy; and Dr. Nils Norlander, Assistant Professor in Defence and Security, Rabdan Academy. The discussion was moderated by Dr. John Harrison, Associate Professor in Homeland Security, Rabdan Academy.

The second panel discussion,“National Resilience – Defending Against the Drone Threat”, focused on strengthening national preparedness to protect critical infrastructure and essential facilities, developing capabilities to counter evolving aerial threats, and improving coordination among military, security and civilian institutions. Speakers included Dr. David Scharia, Director and Chief of Branch, United Nations Security Council, Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate; Naguib Kaldas AO, APM, Former Senior Deputy Commissioner, New South Wales Police Force, Australia; and Samriddhi Vij, Associate Fellow, Geopolitics, ORF Middle East. The discussion was moderated by Christopher Seryak, Principal, Kearney.

The third panel discussion,“Defence Industry and Technology – Procurement, Production, and Disrupting the Supply Chain”, explored the future of defence industries amid the rapid proliferation of drones, opportunities to strengthen domestic manufacturing, production capabilities and industrial partnerships, and challenges affecting supply chains and advanced defence technologies. Speakers included Howard Parr, Country Director UAE, BAE Systems; Daniel Mouton, Vice President and Chief Executive, Middle East, Lockheed Martin; Dino Dedić, Chief Executive Officer, AirQ; Samia Oulmi, Senior Vice President – Supply Chain, EDGE Group; and Maximilian Paasch, Partner, Kearney. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Jack Harding, Interim Manager of Rabdan Security & Defence Institute.

Research Report Launched on Military Decision-Making in the Age of Artificial Intelligence:

The conference also marked the launch of a specialised“Bottom Line Up Front” (BLUF) report by the Rabdan Security & Defence Institute, titled“Command Decision and Target Prioritisation in the Artificial Intelligence Age”. Dr. Jack Harding, Interim Manager of the Institute, presented its key findings and strategic conclusions, examining the implications of artificial intelligence and advanced sensing technologies for military command and decision-making.

The report explored how military operations are changing as emerging technologies enable targets to be detected, information to be analysed and priorities to be established at unprecedented speed. It also examined the challenges military commanders face in processing increasing volumes of information and recommendations within increasingly compressed decision-making windows.

The report presented recommendations on adapting command procedures, establishing target priorities and decision-making authorities, integrating AI-enabled decision-support systems, and strengthening communications network resilience to maintain effective command oversight in complex operational environments.

Dr. Harding said:“The challenge in modern military operations is no longer simply the ability to detect targets. It is also about whether commanders can process information and make decisions quickly enough. Artificial intelligence offers considerable potential to analyse data and establish priorities, but it also requires us to rethink how command and control operate in response to these changes.”

He added:“This report offers a practical framework for addressing these challenges through clearer priorities, appropriate delegation of decision-making authority and better use of technologies that support military command. At the Rabdan Security & Defence Institute, our aim is to produce research that does more than analyse developments. We want it to help relevant institutions understand their implications and prepare for what lies ahead.”

The conference programme also included a student research presentation by Nafla Abdul Lathief Thalikulam, Intern, Rabdan Security & Defence Institute, reflecting the Institute's commitment to involving emerging researchers in contemporary security and defence issues and developing their research and analytical capabilities.

The conference formed part of the Rabdan Security & Defence Institute's ongoing efforts to advance strategic research and analysis, strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange among military, academic and industrial organisations, and connect research with the practical challenges facing the defence and security sectors.

It also reflected the Institute's focus on anticipating strategic and technological developments affecting the region and producing specialised research that supports decision-makers, strengthens defence capabilities and enhances preparedness for future security challenges.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned, world-class higher education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. (7) of 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rabdan Academy is the first government higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and the first specialised institution globally in the fields of defence, security, and crisis management to receive this distinguished international recognition.

The Academy is also the world's first higher education institution specialising in the SSDEC domain to achieve the highest“5-Star” rating under the QS Stars University Rating System across six categories: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

The Academy adopts a dual education model that integrates academic study with specialised vocational training. It recognises prior learning and professional experience and offers accredited, transferable credits across academic pathways and professional roles, ensuring flexibility and alignment with workforce needs.

About RSDI:

Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) is the UAE's first international think tank focused on defence and security, operating under Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

RSDI offers in-depth analysis, research, and strategic recommendations to policymakers on defence and security issues in the Middle East. It enhances understanding of the region's security dynamics and helps identify potential threats, opportunities and challenges.

RSDI's research areas include, but are not limited to: Geopolitics, Energy Security, Human Security and Conflict Resolution, Military Capability Development, Defence Technology, Defence Industry and Innovation, Regional Security Cooperation, Civil-Military Relations, Terrorism and Extremism, Border Security and Immigration, Weapons Proliferation and Arms Control, Cybersecurity, Disaster Risk Assessment and Emergency Management and Response.