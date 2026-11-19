Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Review Ujjain Takiya Masjid Demolition

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has refused to reconsider its earlier decision dismissing a challenge to the demolition of Takiya Masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly carried out to make way for expanded parking facilities for the Mahakal Temple complex. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta found no apparent error in its November 7, 2025 order warranting reconsideration and also rejected the petitioners' request for an open-court hearing.

“We have perused the review petition as well as the grounds in support thereof and are convinced that the order dated 07.11.2025, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration,” the apex court said in its November 17 order. The original plea was filed by 13 residents who offered namaz at the mosque. They alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government demolished the mosque in January 2025 to expand parking facilities for the adjoining Mahakal Temple complex. The petitioners claimed the mosque was notified as waqf property in 1985 and alleged that its demolition violated the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the Waqf Act, 1995, and the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. They also alleged irregularities in the land acquisition process, claiming compensation was paid to unauthorised occupants and encroachers. After the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed their plea for restoration of the mosque, first by a single judge and subsequently by a division bench, the residents approached the apex court. The top court dismissed their challenge on November 7, prompting the review petition, which has now also been rejected. (ANI)