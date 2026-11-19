Panchayats Spend 48 Percent On Water Infrastructure RBI Report Says

Panchayats across India allocated an average of 48 per cent of their water supply and sanitation expenditure towards laying and maintaining water pipelines, sewerage and sanitation infrastructure, compared with just 8 per cent towards stormwater drainage during 2022-23 to 2024-25, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).“On an average, 48 per cent of the water supply and sanitation-related spending was directed towards the laying and maintenance of water supply lines, sewerage and sanitation infrastructure, followed by storm water drainage at around 8.0 per cent, during the same period,” the apex bank said in its report.

It noted that the composition of Panchayat expenditure gradually shifted from activities such as Panchayati Raj programmes towards core functions, particularly water supply, sanitation and transportation, during the three-year period. Notably, central grants remained the largest source of funding for Panchayats, with 60 per cent of Fifteenth Finance Commission grants earmarked for water supply and sanitation. However, significant interstate disparities persisted.“At the all-India level, core functions accounted for about 57 per cent of total expenditure, with considerable inter-State variation; over 90 per cent in West Bengal, Gujarat and Bihar, but below 30 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, public benefit programmes accounted for 37.2 per cent of total expenditure during 2022-23 to 2024-25, with Sikkim and Odisha among the leading states in expenditure per Panchayat. Physical infrastructure, excluding agriculture, water supply and sanitation, constituted 15.1 per cent of total spending, primarily directed towards transportation and maintenance of community assets. The report noted that Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat allocated over 94 per cent of their physical infrastructure expenditure, on average, towards transportation. Highlighting opportunities to strengthen local revenue generation, the RBI stated,“If managed strategically, these sub-sectors hold potential for revenue enhancement through lease, and user fees.” On the other hand, social infrastructure spending, covering education, health, family welfare and women and child development, accounted for approximately 2 per cent of total Panchayat expenditure during the same period.