Yogi Adityanath Blames SP Over Minor's Death in Gorakhpur Rally

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The death of a minor in Gorakhpur who was struck by a bulldozer during a Samajwadi Party "PDA" rally on November 18 has triggered sharp criticism, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacking the SP, saying the incident was caused by the convoy of the party's leader.

In a public rally in Gorakhpur, the CM said BJP office-bearers and workers from the Malviya Nagar Mandal were with the grieving family to offer support. "You must have observed that all the festivals and celebrations concluded in a very peaceful and harmonious manner... Yet, amidst this, an incident occurred in Gorakhpur involving the Samajwadi Party, a party notorious for being the most anarchic, corrupt, and thuggish organization in the state. An innocent child lost his life due to the convoy of the party's leader. Consequently, all our office-bearers and workers from the Malviya Nagar Mandal are currently present with the grieving family to offer them strength and support. Workers from the other six Mandals have joined us for today's event," CM Yogi said.

Praising BJP workers, the Chief Minister said other parties often wished their own cadres functioned like the BJP's. "But it is their misfortune that they are dynastic parties. They lack values, ideals, and principles; consequently, they are incapable of building a powerful organization. They might be able to run a gang, but they cannot run a political party," he said.

Citing his tenure, the CM said he had served as Chief Minister for 9.5 years because of the strength of BJP workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He listed the state's administrative setup: 75 districts, 18 divisional headquarters, 825 development blocks, 350 tehsils, 762 urban local bodies and 1,583 police stations. "Had the Samajwadi Party or the Congress been in power for this long, everything would have been auctioned off, seized by their goons and mafias... not a single BJP worker has ever compromised their values or ideals in the last 9.5 years," he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed sorrow over the incident in a post on X, saying he had directed party workers to assist the bereaved family. "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," he wrote. He accused opponents of politicising the tragedy. "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," he said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Akhilesh appealed to party colleagues not to use bulldozers to welcome him in future. "Bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver," he said.

The child's family had staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday. The District Magistrate and the SSP of Gorakhpur reached the spot, spoke with the family and assured them of all possible assistance. Gorakhpur SSP Dr Kaustubh said further legal action was being taken in line with the family's demands. "The JCB machine involved has been seized by the police. Teams have been deployed to track down the owner and the operators; they will be arrested soon, and further action will follow," he said.