MENAFN - IANS) Margao, Nov 19 (IANS) Cledson Carvalho DaSilva and Laximanrao Rane scored a goal each to help Dempo SC secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium in Margao on Thursday.

Dempo striker Cledson and winger Laximanrao scored on either side of an equaliser by Damaitphang Lyngdoh for Shillong to hand Dempo all three points.

Cledson opened the scoring in the 16th minute after capitalising on a defensive error, before Damaitphang restored parity for the visitors in the 40th minute with a fine left-footed finish. However, Laximanrao struck in first-half stoppage time to restore Dempo's advantage, which the hosts successfully defended throughout the second half. Laximanrao, who scored the decisive goal and played a key role in Dempo's attacking efforts, was named Player of the Match.

The result takes Dempo to second place in the standings, level on points with table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC, while Shillong Lajong slip to third after suffering their first defeat of the campaign.

Both sides began the contest with attacking intent, producing an end-to-end opening period. While the forwards looked to create opportunities through crosses and quick combinations, the defenders at both ends remained alert to clear the danger.

Dempo's defender Athul Unnikrishnan tried his luck from distance in the 12th minute, but his effort sailed high and wide. The hosts increasingly looked to exploit spaces through long balls and through passes, with midfielder Saiesh Bagkar making some promising runs down the left flank.

The breakthrough arrived in the 16th minute following a defensive lapse from Shillong Lajong. Laximanrao Rane won possession from Overkindness L Mawnai as the Shillong defender attempted to play the ball forward.

Cledson Carvalho DaSilva collected possession and drove towards the edge of the penalty area before producing a composed finish. His effort struck the left post before finding the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai with no chance as Dempo took a 1-0 lead.

Shillong responded positively and came agonisingly close to an equaliser in the 20th minute. Following a corner, defender Joedson dos Santos rose above the defence to direct a header towards goal, but the ball struck the crossbar before Dempo defender Uzziel Yaw Asomaning Budu cleared it to safety. The visitors continued to pile on the pressure with successive corners.

Two minutes later, Phrangki Buam attempted a shot from the edge of the box that narrowly missed the target. Dempo, however, remained dangerous on the counter-attack. Captain Richmond Kwasi Owusu played an excellent ball to Cledson in the 23rd minute, and the forward unleashed an effort from the right side of the penalty area, forcing Rymbai into a diving save.

The hosts came close to doubling their advantage in the 25th minute when Athul attempted a shot from inside the six-yard box following a set-piece routine. His effort rattled the crossbar before Shillong captain Kenstar Kharshong cleared the danger.

At the other end, Phrangki Buam produced an excellent run in the 32nd minute and delivered a teasing ball into the penalty area. Everbrightson Sana looked set to collect and finish from close range, but Budu produced a timely interception to clear the ball before it could reach the forward.

The contest continued to produce attacking opportunities at both ends, with Cledson testing Rymbai again from outside the box, only for the Shillong goalkeeper to punch the effort away for a corner. Dempo's defensive unit, led by Budu, remained particularly disciplined, restricting the visitors' attacking options inside the final third.

Shillong gradually began to take greater control of possession and found their equaliser in the 40th minute through an excellent team move. Defender Ephraim Lalremtluanga played a lofted ball towards the right flank, where Overkindness guided it into the path of Jota. The Brazilian produced a delightful flick to control the ball and lay it off for Lyngdoh, who unleashed a superb left-footed strike to make it 1-1.

However, Dempo responded with a late attacking surge and regained the lead in first-half stoppage time. As the hosts attempted to build from the back, Shillong pressed high, with Budu clearing the ball forward. Overkindness collected possession on the right flank, but Laximanrao's pressing forced a defensive error, with the ball played behind the Shillong backline and Joedson caught out of position.

Owusu reached the ball first but collided with Joedson as goalkeeper Rymbai came off his line to close down the angle. Laximanrao reacted quickest to the loose ball and, with a brilliant first-time finish, curled it into the bottom-left corner to restore Dempo's advantage at 2-1 in the 45+1st minute.

The teams headed into the half-time break with Dempo holding a narrow lead after an entertaining first half that saw both sides create several scoring opportunities.

Dempo adopted a more compact defensive approach after the restart, allowing Shillong to enjoy greater possession while looking to threaten on the counter-attack. The hosts remained disciplined in midfield, closing down spaces and preventing the visitors from building meaningful attacks in the final third.

With an hour played, the contest remained largely concentrated in the middle of the pitch, with neither side able to create a clear-cut opportunity.

Dempo came close to extending their advantage in the 63rd minute when Pruthvesh Pednekar delivered a grounded cross from the right into the penalty area. Laximanrao attempted to get a touch on the delivery but failed to make the required connection, allowing the ball to roll out for a goal kick. The hosts continued to test Rymbai with another effort from distance, but the shot went wide.

Shillong responded with a quick attacking move in the 65th minute, switching play from the left to the right, but Dempo midfielder Saiesh Bagkar tracked back effectively to intercept and clear the danger.

Dempo threatened again in the 73rd minute through an excellent individual run from Cledson down the left. The forward drove into the penalty area, dribbled past the advancing goalkeeper and looked set to find the net, but Shillong captain Kenstar Kharshong produced a superb interception to clear the ball. The defender tracked back from near the halfway line to make a crucial intervention and keep his side in the contest.

Shillong continued to search for an equaliser and came close in the 75th minute following a free-kick. A delivery into the box found Kenstar near the six-yard area, but the captain's attempt went wide of the target.

The hosts remained resolute at the back as Shillong increased their attacking pressure. Kenstar produced another important interception in the 81st minute to halt a Dempo attack, while the home side continued to close down spaces and make it difficult for the visitors to find openings.

Dempo nearly added a third goal in the 85th minute when Laximanrao showcased excellent control to get past his marker with a brilliant first touch. He attempted to chip the advancing goalkeeper, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

The visitors came agonisingly close to finding a late equaliser in the 90th minute following an excellent team move. Substitutes Abelson Jachi and Tremiki Lamurong combined to create space for Gladdy Kharbuli on the left. Kharbuli unleashed a shot from a tight angle, but Dempo goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee produced a match-saving diving intervention to push the ball away. With two Shillong players waiting inside the box, the goalkeeper's timely save proved crucial in preserving Dempo's lead.

Shillong continued to dominate possession in the closing stages but could not find a way past the resolute Dempo defence.