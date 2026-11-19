MENAFN - GetNews) I Sell For You (ISFY) says a failed payment is a sale the customer already chose, and its remote sales associates call those customers so the order does not quietly disappear.

Miami Beach, Florida - November 19, 2026 - Every online store sees it: a customer chooses a product, enters their details, presses the button, and the payment fails. The card may have expired, a bank may have flagged the charge, or a limit may have been reached. I Sell For You (ISFY), the Miami Beach company behind the Uber of Sales Marketplace, treats that moment as an opportunity, because the customer has already decided to buy.

"A failed payment is not a customer who said no," said Marco Guarracino, founder and CEO of I Sell For You. "It is a customer who said yes and got stopped at the door. If nobody helps them back in, the store loses a sale it had already won."

Why an email is often not enough

Most stores answer a failed payment with an automated message. Guarracino argues that this misses the point. Many customers do not realize the order failed, others are unsure whether they were charged, and some simply give up and buy elsewhere. A short conversation clears up the confusion and gives the customer a way to finish.

The same applies to subscriptions. When a renewal payment fails, the customer often does not intend to cancel. Without contact, a lapsed payment can turn into a lost subscriber.

How ISFY handles it

Failed payments are part of ISFY's recovery service, alongside abandoned carts and unfinished checkouts. The process is straightforward:



The lead arrives in ISFY's dialer minutes after the payment fails or the checkout stops.

A remote sales associate, trained on the brand's products and voice, calls the customer. The associate explains what happened, answers questions and helps the customer complete the order.

Associates work from home and are paid commission on every verified sale, so their pay depends on the order actually going through.

"Our associates are not debt collectors," Guarracino said. "They are calling to help someone finish something they already chose. That call should feel like help."

Built into the brand's stack

During onboarding, ISFY reviews a brand's checkout, store and CRM and agrees the integration before calls begin. Its platform ecosystem includes Shopify, Stripe and Commas. Brands can start with recovery alone and add ISFY's other services, which cover upsells, reorders and high-ticket offers.

ISFY charges no setup fee and no monthly retainer. It earns an agreed percentage of the revenue it generates, with the rate and scope set before launch.

The broader checkout picture explains why this matters. The Baymard Institute, which averages 50 published studies, puts the documented cart abandonment rate at 70.22 percent. Failed payments are only part of that loss, but they are the customers closest to buying.

Brands can learn about ISFY's recovery service at .

About I Sell For You

I Sell For You (ISFY) is the Uber of Sales Marketplace, based in Miami Beach, Florida. It connects e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, digital product and subscription brands with remote human sales associates who recover unfinished purchases, increase order value, drive repeat purchases and close premium offers. Associates work from home on commission, earning a percentage of every verified sale. Brands pay no setup fees or monthly retainers; ISFY earns an agreed percentage of the revenue it generates. Marco Guarracino is the company's founder and CEO.