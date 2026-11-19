MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) - The 2026 Uzbekistan-Jordan Higher Education Forum concluded on Wednesday in Tashkent, signing more than 65 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Jordanian and Uzbek universities.

Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah led the Jordanian delegation, who comprised of representatives from both public and private universities across the Kingdom.

The forum moved bilateral academic relations beyond initial outreach into actionable partnerships and joint ventures, according to the ministry.

The newly signed agreements focus on: - Expanding student and faculty exchange programs.

- Developing joint academic curricula across diverse disciplines.

- Boosting collaborative scientific research and co-hosting academic conferences.

During the visit, the Jordanian delegation toured several leading Uzbek universities, institutes, and scientific research centers in Tashkent and Samarkand, with a particular focus on technical institutions, to examine Uzbekistan's approach to higher education and applied research.

Officials noted that these agreements establish a strong foundation for long-term academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

//Petra// HA