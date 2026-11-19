MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) CEO Mohammed Almuhtaseb said the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, which kicked off Thursday under royal patronage, marks a "turning" point and firm int'l testimony to the immunity and resilience of Jordan's economy.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), he noted that the event was held amid accelerating geopolitical challenges cements the Kingdom as an oasis of security and stability and an "attractive" environment for long-term, high-value-added investments, led by technology and renewable energy.

Almuhtaseb said int'l financial institutions, led by the Int'l Monetary Fund, have praised the national economy's resilience in absorbing regional shocks. He noted that the Kingdom's gross domestic product is on a positive growth trajectory, recording 3 percent in the second quarter of 2026, with growth projected at 2.7 percent for the full year and 3.1 percent in 2027, as estimates point to slowing or contraction across many regional economies due to current conditions.

He added that this investment appeal rests on the prudence of the Central Bank of Jordan's monetary policy, which kept the dinar exchange rate stable and curbed inflation at moderate levels of 2.26 percent, alongside foreign reserves rising to a record high approaching $28.5 billion, covering more than nine months of imports.

This momentum complements the soundness of Jordan's banking sector, which enjoys high liquidity and financial solvency enabling it to finance major projects and facilitate foreign and domestic investment inflows, he said.

Almuhtaseb cited digital indicators demonstrating Jordanian market readiness, noting that the information and communications technology sector now includes more than 3,000 companies employing over 45,000 specialists according to 2025 data from the Invest in Jordan platform, reflecting abundant human talent qualified to innovate and compete globally.

In the same context, he pointed to the economic weight of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which account for 99.5 percent of all establishments in the Kingdom and provide more than 60 percent of the workforce according to 2024 data, stressing the importance of expanding digital skills development programs to boost their competitiveness and enhance their contribution to the national economy.

He stressed the need to leverage this int'l platform to support youth and the entrepreneurship ecosystem by boosting funding flows through venture capital funds and developing a supportive legislative environment.

He stated the conference offers an exceptional opportunity to highlight Jordanian success stories and translate Economic Modernization Vision targets into tangible reality.

//Petra// NQ