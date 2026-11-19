MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Manila, Nov. 19 (Petra) --Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and Howard Taylor, CEO of the UK's Lumos Foundation, on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen child protection, expand family-based care, and improve support for people with disabilities at a meeting in Manila.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children. Mohammad Miqdadi, secretary-general of the National Council for Family Affairs, attended, alongside members of the Jordanian delegation.

Bani Mustafa acknowledged Lumos's support for the ministry's work, calling for further cooperation to protect the rights of children and people with disabilities.

She underscored the ministry's commitment to helping people with disabilities engage in family and community life, maintain their independence and dignity, and receive consistent, high-quality care.

On child protection, the minister called for achieving "stronger" family support services and alternative care arrangements that put the child's best interests first, also highlighting the need to train social workers and caregivers.

The two sides discussed developing a joint technical cooperation program with the relevant Jordanian institutions. Potential areas of work include developing family- and community-based care models, training staff, and sharing expertise to improve the quality and continuity of care and protection services.

//Petra// AO