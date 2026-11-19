MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Drone debris has fallen near a three-story building in the Podilskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate there is no fire,” Klitschko wrote.

He said emergency services were heading to the scene.

Russian forces attack industrial facility in Mykolaiv region, one injured

As reported earlier, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district.