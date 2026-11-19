Drone Debris Falls Near Three-Story Building In Kyiv's Podilskyi District
“Drone debris has fallen near a three-story building in the Podilskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate there is no fire,” Klitschko wrote.
He said emergency services were heading to the scene.Read also: Russian forces attack industrial facility in Mykolaiv region, one injured
As reported earlier, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district.
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