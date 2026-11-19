MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Police reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled the city of Izium in the afternoon of November 19, the police said.

“Preliminary reports indicate that 21 people were injured, including four children. All those injured are receiving medical assistance,” the statement said.

The police specified that the strike destroyed one of the building's entrance sections. Cars were damaged, and an apartment in a building opposite caught fire.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Drone debris falls near three-story building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district

As previously reported, Russian forces struck a residential building in Izium, Kharkiv region. At the time, 16 people were reported injured.