MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A group of young children has visited the training centre of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) as part of an initiative to introduce them to wrestling and professional sports.

The excursion was organised in cooperation with a private kindergarten. During the visit, Haji Aliyev, head coach of Azerbaijan's U17 freestyle wrestling national team, a two-time Olympic medallist, three-time world champion and four-time European champion, guided the young visitors around the training facility.

He introduced them to the wrestling hall and explained the national team's daily training routine. The children also had an opportunity to observe professional athletes during their training sessions and experience the atmosphere of a high-performance wrestling environment.

Later, Asgarhan Novruzov, coach of Azerbaijan's U20 freestyle wrestling national team, demonstrated several basic technical elements designed for beginners.

The children were also introduced to the role of sports in physical development, building discipline and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

The excursion concluded with an autograph session attended by Haji Aliyev and Jabrayil Hasanov, head coach of Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling national team, an Olympic and world medallist and three-time European champion.

The young visitors took commemorative photographs with the coaches and wrapped up the visit with memorable impressions.

Through initiatives of this kind, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation aims to encourage children's interest in wrestling and sports in general, promote healthy lifestyles and broaden participation in sporting activities.