Professor of Social Work, University of Texas at Arlington

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Dr. Jaclyn Kirsch (she/her) is an Assistant Professor in the UTA School of Social Work. Her research focuses on improving the mental health outcomes of diverse population including those with forced migrant backgrounds and those living in low and middle income countries. Dr. Kirsch uses transformative mixed methods and community-based research methods to center the voices of community members in her research. She is specifically interested in exploring how collective trauma impacts mental health and other well-being outcomes and creating group and community-based interventions to heal collective trauma symptoms. Current projects include exploring collective trauma among language interpreters, investigating mental health and suicidal thoughts among communities in Southern Belize, and examining the experiences of Afghan women displaced by war.

–present Professor of Social Work, University of Texas at Arlington

Experience