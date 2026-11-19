Benjamin Leard is an associate professor at the Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs and in the Department of Economics at the University of Tennessee. He is an environmental economist with a research focus on climate policy and he is an author of over 20 peer-reviewed journal articles. (

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