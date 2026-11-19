PhD Candidate in 19th Century British Literature, University of Washington

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Joshua Fagan is a PhD candidate at the University of Washington, specializing in British and American 19th century literature, with a particular focus on the intersection of literature with conceptions of science and history. He received a B.A. from Columbia University and an M.A. from the University of St. Andrews for a dissertation on the utilization of the medieval past in the writings of William Morris. His current project focuses on literary uses of Darwinian ideas of time and flux in response to the impermanence and overstimulation of the fin-de-siècle world. He has published on writers ranging from Christina Rossetti to H.G. Wells.

–present Doctoral Candidate in Nineteenth Century British Literature, University of Washington

2024 University of St. Andrews, Scotland, Masters of Arts

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