Assistant Professor of Musicology, University of Tennessee

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Paul David Flood is an Assistant Professor of Musicology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is also affiliate faculty in Digital Humanities and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. A specialist in contemporary European music and politics, his research lies at the intersection of popular music studies, global music history, and queer/trans studies. Dr. Flood's current book project, provisionally titled United By Music: European Citizenship and (A)Political Escapism through the Eurovision Song Contest, argues that the Eurovision Song Contest has shaped what it means and who gets to be and sound apolitical since the establishment of the European Union. His writing is published in the Journal of Popular Music Studies, Journal of the American Musicological Society, and Scandinavian Studies. He is also co-editing a forthcoming (2027) special issue of Women and Music: A Journal of Gender and Culture on“Global Queer/Trans Nightlives” alongside Alejandrina M. Medina and Christina Misaki Nikitin. He regularly presents his work at annual meetings of the American Musicological Society, the Society for Ethnomusicology, the International Association for the Study of Popular Music, and the Council for European Studies. He is a recipient of the David Sanjek Paper Prize from IASPM-US (2024), and the Conference Presentation Prize from the Gender and Sexuality Studies Section of SEM (2025).

Dr. Flood combines rigorous critical thinking with an ethic of care in the classroom, challenging students to collaboratively critique systemic power structures that have shaped historical narratives and contemporary institutions. He was awarded the University of Rochester's Edward Peck Curtis Award for Excellence in Teaching by a Graduate Student in 2024. As a public musicologist, Dr. Flood has discussed his research on major North American news outlets including NPR and The Globe and Mail, and written for The Conversation, VAN Magazine, and I Care If You Listen. He currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the AMS Popular Music Study Group, Web Editor of the Journal of Popular Music Studies, and a member of the AMS Committee on the Annual Meeting and Public Events. In Spring 2024, he was a Visiting Scholar at Malmö University in Malmö, Sweden.

Dr. Flood welcomes media requests and prospective student inquiries via email.

–present Assistant Professor of Musicology, University of Tennessee

2026 Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, Ph.D. Musicology

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