Lecturer in Archaeology, Washington University in St. Louis

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Kyle G. Olson focuses on archaeological collections divided between museums in different countries to explore not only prehistoric patterns of polity-formation and cross-cultural exchange, but also the past, present, and future conditions of archaeological knowledge production.

I am an archaeologist of politics, past and present, devoted to understanding both the political geography of Bronze Age Eurasia as well as the political economy of archaeological fieldwork in the modern world. I have three active research projects. The first concerns the archaeological cultures of Bronze Age northeastern Iran and southern Central Asia and their connections to the broader world of early complex polities of the third and second millennia BCE. The second examines the development of the field of archaeology and the heritage management sector in Iran over the past century to understand ongoing shifts in research and preservation practices in light of Iranian domestic and foreign policy. The third focuses on the re-use of archaeological collections in synthetic and integrative research. My research thus contributes to our knowledge of a pivotal but poorly understood corner of the ancient world, expands our awareness of how archaeological knowledge has been created, and explores possible futures for disciplinary practice in a post-COVID world.