Stephanie Nicolaides is a PhD candidate in Biodiversity and Conservation Biology at the University of the Western Cape. Her research examines plastic pollution in the Southern Cape, combining environmental sampling with research on fisheries perspectives and plastics policy. She is interested in connecting scientific evidence with practical, inclusive approaches to marine conservation and environmental governance.

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