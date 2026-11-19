TSX Crawls Its Way Back
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tied to Canada's commodity-heavy stock index rose on Thursday as oil and gold prices recouped some losses, while investors awaited Anthropic's market debut due later in the day.
The TSX slumbered 737.25 points, or 2.1%, to close Wednesday at 34,578.05, to a new five-month low.
December futures for the TSX were up 0.4% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar climbed 0.16 cents to 69.94 cents U.S.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX slumbered 737.25 points, or 2.1%, to close Wednesday at 34,578.05.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures jumped on Thursday after Anthropic raised even more money than expected in its initial public offering, reviving enthusiasm on the artificial intelligence trade.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials popped 291 points, or 0.6%, early Thursday, to 50,564.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 85.25 points, or 1.2%, to 7,425.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite progressed 561.75 points, or 2.1%, at 27,748.50.
Traders are focused on how the company behind Claude performs when it debuts on the NASDAQ Thursday, trading under the ticker ANT.
The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, reportedly above the expected range.
The higher-than-expected pricing for the IPO gave the broader tech sector a boost. Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices were up 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Micron Technology gained almost 5%. Tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms also popped more than 1%.
Anthropic upsized the offering as well, selling around 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June.
Anthropic is set to pop 25% when it opens for trading, according to indications from the perpetual futures markets. Retail trader demand is expected to be even stronger than seen during Space
On Thursday, traders will keep an eye out for weekly jobless claims. On the earnings front, Walmart is slated to report in the morning, followed by clothing retailer Gap after the market close.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gathered 0.7% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 2%.
Oil prices leaped 84 cents to $84.10 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices $23.40 to $3,718.50 U.S an ounce.
Futures tied to Canada's commodity-heavy stock index rose on Thursday as oil and gold prices recouped some losses, while investors awaited Anthropic's market debut due later in the day.
The TSX slumbered 737.25 points, or 2.1%, to close Wednesday at 34,578.05, to a new five-month low.
December futures for the TSX were up 0.4% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar climbed 0.16 cents to 69.94 cents U.S.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX slumbered 737.25 points, or 2.1%, to close Wednesday at 34,578.05.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures jumped on Thursday after Anthropic raised even more money than expected in its initial public offering, reviving enthusiasm on the artificial intelligence trade.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials popped 291 points, or 0.6%, early Thursday, to 50,564.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 85.25 points, or 1.2%, to 7,425.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite progressed 561.75 points, or 2.1%, at 27,748.50.
Traders are focused on how the company behind Claude performs when it debuts on the NASDAQ Thursday, trading under the ticker ANT.
The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, reportedly above the expected range.
The higher-than-expected pricing for the IPO gave the broader tech sector a boost. Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices were up 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Micron Technology gained almost 5%. Tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms also popped more than 1%.
Anthropic upsized the offering as well, selling around 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June.
Anthropic is set to pop 25% when it opens for trading, according to indications from the perpetual futures markets. Retail trader demand is expected to be even stronger than seen during Space
On Thursday, traders will keep an eye out for weekly jobless claims. On the earnings front, Walmart is slated to report in the morning, followed by clothing retailer Gap after the market close.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gathered 0.7% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 2%.
Oil prices leaped 84 cents to $84.10 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices $23.40 to $3,718.50 U.S an ounce.
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