MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have discussed plans to develop a multimodal transport corridor linking China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Europe, with the launch of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway expected to create additional opportunities for cargo transportation along this route.

According to Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers overseeing the transport and communications sector Mammed Akmammedov, who met as part of Akunbekov's working visit to Turkmenistan.

The sides noted the potential for expanding transport cooperation and improving regional connectivity. Akunbekov described Turkmenistan as an important transit partner for facilitating Kyrgyz cargo access to the Caspian region and Europe.

He said more effective use of the two countries' transport and logistics capabilities could expand cargo destinations, increase mutual trade and strengthen Central Asia's transport links with other regions.

The officials also discussed the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to provide the basis for a new multimodal route continuing through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to European markets.

They noted that the corridor could increase freight volumes, reduce delivery times and improve the competitiveness of international transportation.

Another topic was the use of the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi. Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in making greater use of the port to organize freight shipments along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

Akmammedov said Turkmenistan was ready to offer Kyrgyzstan preferential conditions for using the port, adding that the agreements reached would be advanced through practical cooperation between the relevant agencies.

The two sides agreed to step up cooperation in international freight transportation, logistics infrastructure development and the use of their transit potential.