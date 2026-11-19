MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have explored opportunities to expand agricultural cooperation, focusing on the cultivation of drought-resistant grape varieties, greenhouse farming and the development of organic agriculture.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Turkmen Agriculture Minister Charyyar Chetiyev, held during Akunbekov's working visit to Turkmenistan, according to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The sides considered the possibility of applying Turkmenistan's experience in cultivating drought-resistant grape varieties under Kyrgyzstan's climatic conditions, as well as conducting joint research on fruit, berry and vegetable production.

They also discussed expanding organic farming, improving certification procedures and promoting organic products in foreign markets. The talks covered the introduction of modern technologies for processing, storing and packaging such products.

Another area of potential cooperation is strengthening direct business ties between agricultural producers and processing companies in the two countries. The sides discussed holding bilateral business meetings to establish new partnerships, expand trade and increase mutual supplies of agricultural products.

Akunbekov also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's interest in establishing direct supplies of high-quality mineral fertilizers produced in Turkmenistan at competitive prices and on mutually beneficial terms.

The parties confirmed their readiness to deepen practical cooperation, exchange agricultural expertise and pursue joint initiatives.