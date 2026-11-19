The complaint alleges that Lennar misled investors regarding its operating strategy and the purpose of the Millrose spin-off.

Investors who purchased Lennar Corporation securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit before January 11, 2027.

Why Was Lennar Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Lennar touted (i) a simplified operating strategy that the Company claimed would effectively counter challenging market forces, and (ii) the Millrose spin-off as a successful strategic action that was solely used to accelerate its asset- and land-light positioning.

The complaint alleges that both statements were false. First, Lennar employed an undisclosed scheme whereby expenses associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks were capitalized-rather than listed as expenses on the balance sheet-to give a misleadingly favorable short-term impression of demand and financial performance. Second, Lennar allegedly concealed that Millrose had abandoned its stated mission as a land bank and was in fact purchasing Lennar homes at above market rates, and renting them at below market rates, to further inflate the Company's earnings and cover up declining demand for its homes.

Why Did Lennar Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that investors began learning the truth about Lennar's performance and demand for its products through a series of partial disclosures beginning on December 16, 2025.

Plaintiff alleges that the truth was finally revealed on October 2, 2026, when Hunterbrook Media LLC issued a report, which revealed that Lennar was using Millrose to prop up home sales in direct contradiction to its stated business purpose. The report stated that“[t]he nation's second-largest homebuilder is struggling to sell houses. So it found a buyer it previously owned: Millrose Properties, which gets most of its revenue from Lennar and counts Lennar's CEO as its largest voting shareholder. Contrary to the plans in its initial SEC filings, Millrose has now bought an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month and is renting them out at what appears to be a loss.”

On this news, Lennar's stock price fell nearly 7%, or $5.37 per share, from $79.81 per share on Friday, October 2, 2026, to $74.44 per share on Monday, October 5, 2026. The sudden drop erased over $1 billion of the Company's market value.

What Can Lennar Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased Lennar Corporation common stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process before January 11, 2027.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Lennar Corporation securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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