MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran GovCon finance executive will help maximize Tria's impact across federal health and public safety missions

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal today announced the appointment of Ryan Hill as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Hill brings nearly 20 years of experience leading and scaling government services and technology businesses. Most recently, he served as President and CFO of Millennium Corporation, a national security and cybersecurity firm, where he led the company's strategy, operations, and growth, including its first acquisition and its sale to Markon Solutions.

“As a finance leader who has run a GovCon company, Ryan brings the experience and perspective that we need to keep building on Tria's momentum. He knows what it takes to scale a business without losing sight of the mission, and this makes him the right CFO to carry our vision forward,” said Tim Borchert, CEO of Tria Federal.

Hill was named a Top CFO to Watch by WashingtonExec in 2024. He has also held finance leadership roles at Perfecta Federal and PRO-telligent, a Tetra Tech company. His experience supporting defense, intelligence, and national security customers also complements Tria's work across select public safety and national security missions.

“Tria has built something special: a talented team, impressive growth, and a reputation for delivering measurable outcomes in health and public safety,” Hill said.“These are missions that matter, and the opportunity to help build a market leader around them is what drew me to the company.”

Hill holds an MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a bachelor's degree in finance from Marshall University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal builds, modernizes, and operates mission-critical federal health platforms and programs. As a health solutions company, we make federal health systems work-at scale, on time, and under pressure. We operate at the center of the healthcare trilemma, minimizing cost, improving quality, and expanding access to care in environments where failure is not an option. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria to keep America's health systems reliable, accountable, and secure. Visit to learn more.

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CONTACT: Media Contact Brian Wagner Vice President, Marketing & Communications Tria Federal...