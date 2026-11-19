“AM Best's affirmation of Tokio Marine HCC's exceptional ratings reflects the company's consistently strong long-term performance across underwriting cycles, diversified business model, strong balance sheet and leading position in specialty insurance. These ratings also recognize the company's robust risk management culture, the support of its parent company, and the financial strength and resources available for it to successfully serve the specialty insurance market for years to come,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC's Chief Executive Officer.

The following property/casualty insurance companies comprise Houston Casualty Group, as defined by AM Best:

. Houston Casualty Company

. U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

. Avemco Insurance Company

. American Contractors Indemnity Company

. United States Surety Company

. Producers Agriculture Insurance Company

. Producers Lloyds Insurance Company

. HCC Reinsurance Company Limited

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $84 billion as of June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, 'A++' (Superior) from AM Best, and 'AA-' (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit .