MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The growth of the market is mainly supported by growing water scarcity, need for cutting down the non-revenue water, need to replace aging mechanical meters and growing investment in water distribution infrastructure. Utilities are using smart metering technology more popularly in order to reduce the likelihood of billing mistakes, reinforce accountability in regard to water use and get timely information about consumption trends. Besides, increased regulatory focus on the conservation of water and developed smart city initiatives are pushing utilities to modernize their metering system. The increasing demand for utility efficiency and transparency of customers regarding water consumption will as well play a significant role in supporting the adoption of smart meters.

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Smart Water Meters Market Size, Share & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 5.43 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.05 billion

CAGR: 6.5% from 2026-2031

Region Highlight: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, America

Report scope: 150 market data tables, 66 figures, 220 pages Key players: Badger Meter, Inc. (US), Kamstrup (Denmark), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Aclara Technologies (US), Xylem (US), Itron, Inc. (US), Bmeters Srl (Italy), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MOM Co. Ltd. (South Korea), WaterTech (Arad Group) (Israel), Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Neptune Technology Group Inc. (US), Iskraemeco Group (Slovenia), and Sagemcom (France)

Why This Market Matters

The smart water metering industry landscape is undergoing major changes as water utilities are moving from traditional ways of reading meters to new technological innovations that enable them to track water consumption on a regular basis and remotely manage their operations. Utilities now have access to new technologies that make it easier to gather information regarding water consumption, flow rates, pressure, leaks, frauds, and service conditions. An example of such a technology solution is Sensus ally that uses electromechanical flow measurements along with temperature and pressure gauges and two-way communication. Due to this, by having connected devices, utilities are able to combine traditional water measurement functions into sophisticated management systems. Xylem's FlexNet is an example of such technology that allows water companies to track and analyze water distribution parameters.

Segment Analysis

Ultrasonic and Electromagnetic meters are among the fastest-growing opportunities for market participants. With the modernization of metering infrastructure in water utilities and a focus on improving accuracy in measuring water consumption, decreasing water losses, and obtaining current consumption information, it is expected that the demand for these new technologies will rise. Indeed, owing to their capability to provide accurate measurements with minimum mechanical structures and support for digital communication, ultrasonic and electromagnetic meter usage will continue to gain momentum. Hence, market participants will have a chance to seize this opportunity by introducing smart metering technologies combining measurement, communication, leakage detection, and analytical capabilities, enabling water utilities to monitor water consumption, detect abnormal flow, and manage the distribution of water better.

Smart mechanical meters are predicted to continue providing a major opportunity for growth due to the rising demands among utility companies and municipalities for dependable water measurement and remote reading, as well as the need to replace outdated conventional meters. With the aid of smart mechanical meters it is possible to measure water consumption employing conventional mechanical metering technologies, while communication modules take care of remote collection and transfer of meter readings. The transition from conventional mechanical meters to connected solutions will provide various opportunities for companies to improve the functionality of their meters, incorporate extraordinary communication features for their devices, enhance leak detection capabilities and facilitate automatic data collection. The players in the market can benefit from this trend by providing smart mechanical systems with multiple smart meters and AMI connectivity, data management and analytical functionalities.

Opportunities in the Smart Water Meter Market continue to expand as utilities and municipalities increase investments in water conservation, digital billing, and modernized distribution networks. The growing need to improve revenue collection and provide accurate consumption measurement creates opportunities for market participants to deploy smart metering across residential, commercial, and industrial users. The expansion of piped water networks in developing regions also provides a broader installation base for connected meters, while replacement of aging mechanical meters creates additional demand for upgraded solutions. The increasing adoption of AMI and low-power communication technologies such as NB-IoT and LoRaWAN creates further opportunities for companies to develop cost-effective and scalable solutions for large-scale deployments. Thus, market participants need to develop interoperable smart meters with long battery life, secure wireless communication, automated billing, and customer-facing consumption information, while integrating these capabilities with utility platforms for improved water accounting and resource management.

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Market Overview

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a fast-growing market for smart water meters due to rapid urbanization, increasing scarcity of water, expanding water networks, and increasing investment in smart cities and digital utilities. It has high deployment opportunities owing to countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other emerging economies looking to improve water efficiency and upgrade the traditional metering system. In 2024, Asia Pacific accounted for about 20.5% of the Smart Water Meter Market globally and will probably remain one of the fastest-growing regions till 2030. Ultrasonic meters are estimated to witness the fastest growth, while electromagnetic meters are expected to continue to be the largest segment in 2024. The demand is also being driven by increasing government initiatives for smart water conservation and digitalization of utilities. For instance, in India, smart water meters are used for efficient billing and control of non-revenue generation. On the other hand, China will continue to attract a large share of the market from the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Top in the global Top Companies in Smart Water Meters Industry

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