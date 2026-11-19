MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company achieves major engineering milestone four months after NASA's award to build Pegasus









GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost, the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, today announced its Pegasus Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) successfully completed Preliminary Design Review (PDR), four months after receiving NASA's $220 million award. The milestone advances Pegasus toward planned delivery to the Moon in 2028 to support NASA's Moon Base development and Artemis missions.

Completion of PDR marks a key step toward the next stage of vehicle development. Lunar Outpost completed extensive hands-on testing and iteration with NASA to prepare Pegasus for operations on the lunar surface. The company is on schedule to deliver flight-ready Pegasus to NASA in late 2027.

“Building a lasting presence in space depends on our ability to turn ambitious plans into operational hardware at speed,” said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost.“We're working alongside NASA to build a permanent presence on the Moon and win the space race. Pegasus will provide the mobility NASA Astronauts need to explore, work, and set the stage for Moon Base.”

Pegasus will transport Astronauts and their cargo across the demanding terrain of the Moon's South Pole, vastly extending mission reach and capacity. Before crews arrive, the vehicle will be remotely operated from Earth to map the lunar surface and gather information to inform future Moon Base development.

Lunar Outpost built three Pegasus prototypes and conducted thorough human-in-the-loop testing with NASA Astronauts at Johnson Space Center. NASA Astronauts wore pressurized spacesuits and evaluated the rover's design, usability, and crew comfort-critical steps to refine vehicle safety, functionality, and operational requirements as Pegasus advances toward driving on the Moon. Lunar Outpost also assessed the soil mechanics, traction, and mobility of Pegasus' spring mesh tires at NASA Glenn's SLOPE Laboratory. The team will soon test a drivable Pegasus LTV with the NASA crew to evaluate how the rover drives and operates both with crew and telerobotically in a simulated lunar environment.

















Together, these development milestones advance Lunar Outpost's work to deliver the mobility infrastructure needed for permanent operations on the Moon. The Pegasus LTV lays the groundwork for long-term lunar activity-transporting Astronauts, scouting Moon Base sites, gathering ground truth of the Lunar South Pole environment, moving essential supplies, traveling longer distances, and supporting scientific exploration. Lunar Outpost continues to expand its mission manifest, with ten lunar and cislunar missions launching before 2030, including a 2027 mission to Reiner Gamma to investigate a magnetic anomaly that has puzzled scientists for hundreds of years.

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost is the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, developing advanced robotic systems to enable humans to build, work, and live beyond Earth. From operating the first commercial rover on the Moon and making oxygen on Mars to driving NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle program, Lunar Outpost is accelerating the new space economy for the betterment of life here on Earth. With ten missions launching before 2030, and the most lunar rover missions of any company, Lunar Outpost is scaling the core technologies that power the industrialization of space. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com.

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