MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report using AI-led CT inspection of 1,451 automotive connectors finds parts sold under the same number may look identical on the outside, but differ critically inside

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumafield, a leading manufacturing intelligence platform, today released the Connector Quality Report, a study of nearly 1,500 automotive electrical connectors comparing genuine connectors to open-market units sourced from unauthorized online distributors. Across the study, connectors sold under the same part number looked nearly identical from the outside but differed inside in material, void size, wall thickness and shape. These differences could cause electrical failures if untraced open-market parts were unknowingly substituted into the automotive supply chain.

A typical passenger car relies on more than 1,000 electrical contacts to operate everything from its drivetrain and airbags to climate control and infotainment. These contacts sit in connectors ranging from simple one- or two-wire plugs to assemblies with more than 100 contacts connecting wiring harnesses to electronic control units. Automakers and their suppliers depend on established reputable manufacturers such as Molex, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, and Yazaki to supply these components. Though inexpensive, their molded plastic housings perform essential work: holding contacts securely in position while sealing out dust and moisture and withstanding years of exposure to heat and vibration.

Electrical connectors regularly show up in recalls. Lumafield's analysis of NHTSA data shows that, since 2010, about 2% of U.S. automotive recall campaigns have named a connector in the defect description, affecting more than 17.6 million vehicles. While connectors are qualified to shared standards like the USCAR-2 and LV 214, the qualification process tests a design on a limited sample size. Once production is underway, internal changes can go unnoticed because checks that run on every part-such as visual inspection, continuity tests, and leak tests-can't see inside the housing.

To study connector quality, Lumafield CT scanned the automotive connectors on a Lumafield Triton automated industrial CT scanner, producing more than 800,000 cross-sectional images. Quality Agent, Lumafield's agentic AI solution, built an analysis for each part number, tested it on a few units, ran it across every unit and flagged individual housings for review. It also cross-referenced its own wall-thickness and porosity results. The volume of data we produced was too large for traditional manual analysis, and the study demonstrates how physical AI can uncover patterns in manufacturing processes that would go unnoticed by human analysts.

Key findings include:



Units with the same part number were often made from different materials. Our X-ray CT scans were able to distinguish between materials used in different connector batches. TE DT06-6S housings that we bought through an unauthorized distributor showed 18% lower X-ray attenuation than genuine units. That suggests that they contain significantly less glass fiber than the PA66 GF15 nylon specified in TE's drawing, and less glass means a less rigid housing. Those same open-market housings held five times as much trapped air by volume, and 73% contained a void larger than the largest void in any genuine unit.

Open-market parts were made in different molds, with wider deviations. On seven of the part numbers we analyzed, open-market housings deviated meaningfully from known-good genuine units. Authentic OEM DT06-6S units had a median surface deviation of 0.16 mm; their open-market counterparts had a median surface deviation of 0.40 mm. The pattern indicates that those open-market connectors were made on different tooling than the authentic OEM connectors.

Half of open-market part numbers had thinner walls. Four of eight open-market part numbers came in thinner than their genuine counterparts. The largest gap was on the Amphenol AT06-6S, where connectors sourced from unauthorized distributors had walls that were 20% thinner, corresponding to roughly a third less bending strength. Even genuine drop-in parts can differ meaningfully. Genuine TE DT06-6S and Amphenol AT06-6S housings are sold as replacements for each other. They share nearly identical geometry, but they use different materials and clip designs. Regardless of that difference, both still meet their published specifications. However, swapping one for the other could introduce a meaningful change to the vehicle even when no spec is broken.

Manufacturers purchase connectors by part number, and qualify parts by analyzing small samples. After the qualification process, a supplier might change a mold, swap a resin, or bring in a new sub-tier supplier without changing the part number. Standard quality checks that are run on every part can't see inside housings, so these changes can go unnoticed. Lumafield's findings show the blind spots that introduce risk into the supply chain.

"Most manufacturing and inspection data describes processes and point measurements: temperatures, cycle times, test results, individual dimensional measurements. Incomplete inspection coverage is a challenge we regularly see causing escapes and recalls in the industry,” said Andreas Bastian, Co-Founder and CTO of Lumafield.“When we looked inside these connectors, we found that nominally identical parts were made of different materials, had different levels of critical defects like porosity, and were even made in very different molds. This is the data that physical AI needs, and almost no factory has it yet.”

Lumafield's Connector Quality Report provides complete findings from the study and is available for download.

Research Methodology

To develop this study, Lumafield bought samples of eight automotive connector part numbers from authorized distributors (DigiKey and Mouser) and from an unauthorized open market distributor (AliExpress), then CT scanned all 1,451 connectors on a Lumafield Triton automated CT scanner.

Six of the part numbers come from TE Connectivity's DT family and the Amphenol AT series sold as drop-in replacements; these sealed connectors are built for wet, high-vibration settings in heavy-duty, marine and off-road vehicles. The other two designs we analyzed are a sealed Molex connector and a TE part used as a control.

Lumafield Quality Agent built an analysis for each part number from an engineer's plain-language request, tested it, then ran it across every unit. The evaluation compared genuine and open-market units within and across part numbers, evaluating void size, wall thickness, shape deviation, and X-ray attenuation.

About Lumafield

Lumafield is a manufacturing intelligence platform that gives engineers the power to see inside their work in unprecedented detail, at every stage of the product development process. Lumafield's industrial X-ray CT scanners and cloud-based analysis software have transformed both product development and high-volume manufacturing in industries as diverse as medical devices, automotive, aerospace and defence, electronics, and consumer packaging.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Cambridge, Mass. and Los Angeles, Lumafield has received funding from investors including Lux Capital, Kleiner Perkins, DCVC, Spark Capital, Matter Venture Partners, IVP, G2 Venture Partners, Wellington Management, Haystack Ventures, Tony Fadell's Build Collective, and Figma founder Dylan Field.

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