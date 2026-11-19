MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime owners pass the baton after three decades of building a business, a community and a lasting impact; Fleet Feet Chicago to become company-owned

Executive Summary:



Ownership transition: Fleet Feet has entered into an agreement to acquire Fleet Feet Chicago from Dave and Lisa Zimmer.

Continuing a local legacy: The acquisition will carry forward three decades of community connections, training programs and partnerships built by the Zimmers and their team. Market leadership: Nick Hurley, longtime Fleet Feet Chicago employee and chief operating officer, will become the market's operating partner, which is expected to grow to 11 locations following the planned store opening in Arlington Heights.



CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fleet Feet, the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated specialty run stores, announced an agreement to acquire the Fleet Feet Chicago franchise from longtime owners Dave and Lisa Zimmer, who built the business rooted in Chicago's running community over the last 30 years. The move will bring Fleet Feet Chicago's 10 existing locations, along with a planned 11th location in Arlington Heights, into Fleet Feet's corporate-owned network. Nick Hurley, currently Fleet Feet Chicago's chief operating officer, will become operating partner of the market, continuing the Zimmers' tradition of service, expertise and local passion.

How Did Dave and Lisa Zimmer Help Shape Chicago's Running Community?

Dave and Lisa Zimmer shaped Chicago's running community by growing Fleet Feet Chicago from a single Old Town store in 1996 into an 11-location regional network. When the Zimmers left careers in finance and marketing to launch that first shop, neither had retail experience. What they had instead was a deep belief in running and the conviction that a running store could be about much more than selling shoes.

Over the next three decades, Dave, Lisa and their team grew Fleet Feet Chicago into a defining presence within the Fleet Feet system and Chicago's running community. Through weekly runs, training programs, charitable partnerships and longstanding relationships with organizations including the Chicago Area Runners Association and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, they helped generations of runners and walkers find connection, confidence and community through movement.

“For 30 years, Dave and Lisa poured themselves into Fleet Feet and the communities they serve,” said Joey Pointer, CEO and president of Fleet Feet.“Few people in run specialty have had a greater impact on the lives of others than Dave and Lisa. Their influence is felt among people who went on to own and operate stores, join Fleet Feet's Store Support Team, lead major footwear and apparel brands, and shape industry events. Their success can be measured in store growth, but an impact like theirs can't be measured on a balance sheet.”

Dave's contributions extended beyond Chicago. He's served Fleet Feet in numerous leadership capacities, including as chair of the brand's Brand Advisory Council, providing counsel and perspective to fellow owners and Fleet Feet leadership.

“When Lisa and I look back, what means the most isn't the number of stores we opened or the miles covered, it's the people,” said Dave Zimmer.“We are deeply grateful for the employees who trusted us with their careers, the customers who became friends, the partners who believed in what we were doing and the Chicago running community that welcomed us and grew alongside us.”

“Dave and I took a chance in 1996 without knowing where it would lead,” said Lisa Zimmer.“To look at Fleet Feet Chicago today and know that what we built together will continue serving this community is incredibly powerful. We leave with enormous gratitude as we step into our next chapter.”

What's Next for Fleet Feet Chicago?

Hurley will build on seven years of working alongside the Zimmers as he prepares to lead Fleet Feet Chicago into its next chapter.

“Nick has the opportunity to build on an incredible legacy alongside a team that knows and cares deeply about the Chicago running community, from South Loop to Rockford,” said Matt Werder, senior vice president of retail operations for Fleet Feet.“We're excited for this next chapter while remaining fully committed to the local relationships that made Fleet Feet Chicago what it is today.”

How Does fit id® Technology and 3D Outfitting Support the Chicago Community?

That community-first commitment extends to the sales floor every day. Across Chicago's stores, outfitters go beyond traditional shoe sizing by using the Fleet Feet fit id® system. The proprietary technology captures twelve biometric data points through 3D foot scans and dynamic pressure mapping to deliver personalized outfitting designed to keep neighbors of all fitness levels moving comfortably and injury-free.

To find a Chicago-area store, explore local training programs, or book a complimentary fit id® outfitting session, visit the Fleet Feet official site or follow Fleet Feet on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Fleet Feet Chicago

Since 1996, Fleet Feet Chicago has been a cornerstone of the local running community, providing personalized service, expert advice, and premium running products. Founded and owned by Dave and Lisa Zimmer, Fleet Feet Chicago's 10 locations across the Chicago region and Rockford are committed to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals and live active, healthy lifestyles.

About Fleet Feet

Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated specialty run stores. Founded in 1976, there are more than 290 Fleet Feet stores in 40 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Fleet Feet is committed to providing runners, walkers, and fitness enthusiasts with personalized outfitting expertise powered by its proprietary fit id® 3D foot-scanning technology, robust training programs, community support, and rewards. Fleet Feet believes that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING®. Recognition for the brand includes Fast Company's Brands That Matter, the Inc. 5000, Newsweek's Best Retailers, and PRWeek's Purpose Awards.

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