

New Customer Win: Wholesale Club has placed an initial order valued at approximately $550,000 for strawberries, scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

Further Diversification: BranchOut now serves the nation's three largest warehouse club chains, marking further brand adoption and customer diversification. Significant Expansion Opportunity: The Wholesale Club operates more than 265 clubs in 22 states. Management believes the order could open opportunities for additional products and everyday orders, meaning items stocked year-round.

BEND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF) ("BranchOut" or the "Company"), a food technology company producing fruit, vegetable, and dairy-based snacks and ingredients through its REV dehydration technology, today announced that Wholesale Club, the nation's third-largest warehouse club chain and a new customer for the Company, has placed an initial order valued at approximately $550,000 for Strawberry Chips. The order is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.







With this order, BranchOut now serves the nation's three largest warehouse club chains. The Company's relationship with the nation's second-largest warehouse club shows how a club partnership can develop: earlier this year, that retailer awarded BranchOut an annual everyday program for its Crunchy Fruit Chips, moving the relationship from individual purchase orders to ongoing replenishment.

"Winning this Wholesale Club as a new customer is another step in building a broader, more recurring customer base," said Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut. "We've seen what can happen when club members respond to our products. This first order matters more than its size. Our focus now is delivering on it and earning a place with their members, which we believe opens the door to additional products and everyday orders across their club network."

There is no assurance that this order will lead to additional orders or an everyday program. If it does, added volume would further support factory utilization, manufacturing efficiency, and operating leverage.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its REV Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "position," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts

Brett Maas, Hayden IR, (646) 536-7331,...

James Carbonara, Hayden IR, (646) 755-7412,...

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