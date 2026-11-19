MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With operations across Colombia and an integrated Andean Corridor connecting Ecuador and Peru, DP World helps businesses access international markets

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is marking two years of logistics operations in Colombia, highlighting its growing role in connecting Colombian businesses to regional and global markets through its integrated supply chain solutions.

Since establishing its logistics presence in 2024, DP World has expanded its capabilities to help Colombian importers and exporters streamline cargo movements, improve supply chain efficiency and access new markets by combining local expertise with its global network of ports, terminals, warehouses and transportation services.

With a logistics office in Bogotá and operations serving the country's major ports, including Buenaventura, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Santa Marta and Turbo, DP World offers a comprehensive range of services spanning air and ocean freight forwarding, contract logistics, warehousing and distribution, purchase order (PO) management and inland transportation. The company also provides specialized value-added services, including container inspections and satellite-enabled electronic security seals, helping customers strengthen cargo security and maintain greater control over their shipments.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said:“Over the past two years, we've focused on building a logistics operation that makes it easier for Colombian businesses to compete in international markets. By combining our local expertise with DP World's global network, we're helping customers simplify complex supply chains, improve reliability and unlock new opportunities for growth. Colombia is a strategic market for DP World, and we're committed to expanding our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region."

Strengthening Trade Connectivity Across the Andean Region

A key component of DP World's Colombia offering is its Andean Corridor service, which connects Colombia with Ecuador and Peru through integrated cross-border transportation solutions. With regular departures and coordinated cargo movements, the service provides businesses with a reliable option for moving goods between the three countries, supporting regional trade and more efficient supply chains.

DP World's freight forwarding capabilities also connect Colombian businesses to international markets through air and ocean transportation. Its air freight services support time-sensitive shipments, while its ocean freight solutions include full-container load (FCL) and less-than-container load (LCL) options. These services are complemented by Unifeeder's regional feeder network, which connects Colombian ports with major shipping routes and regional trade gateways.

To further improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, DP World offers digital solutions that enable customers to track shipments, manage exceptions and make more informed logistics decisions.

Colombia's strategic position between North and South America, with access to both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, makes it an important gateway for international trade. DP World's growing logistics presence supports businesses seeking to diversify supply chains, strengthen regional connectivity and expand their reach across the Americas and beyond.

As it enters its third year of operations, DP World remains focused on strengthening its logistics capabilities in Colombia and delivering more integrated, reliable and flexible supply chain solutions for customers.

The Colombia operation is part of DP World's global network spanning more than 85 countries across six continents, connecting businesses to international markets through an integrated portfolio of ports, terminals, logistics and marine services.

For more information about DP World's logistics services in Colombia, visit dpworld.com.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website:

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW