MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone advances LiqTech's expansion into water treatment for next-generation marine engines

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT) (“LiqTech”), a clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration technologies, today announced that Singapore based ship company signed the commissioning report for LiqTech's iCER marine water treatment system on November 11, 2026, confirming commissioning approval. The milestone advances the Company's strategy to expand its marine water treatment business into applications supporting next-generation engine technologies.

Water treatment plays an important role in dual-fuel engine iCER (intelligent control by exhaust recycling) applications, where water cools and cleans exhaust gas before a portion of the gas is recirculated into the engine. LiqTech's proprietary silicon carbide ceramic membranes remove soot, oil and other contaminants from the water, supporting its continued circulation and reuse.

“Receiving commissioning approval is an important milestone in bringing our iCER water treatment technology into commercial marine applications,” said Fei Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of LiqTech.“We have invested in adapting our membrane technology and system design expertise to meet the requirements of these newer engine platforms. This achievement reflects that work and strengthens the foundation for pursuing additional installations.”

LiqTech's expansion into iCER and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) applications builds on experience gained from more than 170 marine scrubber installations worldwide. These applications broaden the Company's opportunities to supply water treatment systems as shipowners and engine manufacturers adopt new propulsion and emissions-reduction technologies.

“Our opportunity is to serve a wider range of water treatment needs across the marine industry,” Chen added.“Building on our established scrubber business, we are working to develop repeat business across iCER and EGR applications by supporting customers from system selection through installation, commissioning and ongoing service.”

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company ́s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modular designed filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

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Forward–Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

LiqTech Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31315941



LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

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