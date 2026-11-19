MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OpenVault: Power Users, upstream usage increasing pressure on networks

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher broadband usage and faster growth are going hand in hand, according to the latest edition of the OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report.

In“Power Users Pull Ahead,” the report on broadband activity in the third quarter of 2026, OpenVault analysis shows how the fastest-growing cohorts of subscribers are those in the Power User categories of 1 TB, 2 TB or 5 TB or more, as well as those who using 500 GB or even 1 TB of upstream data.

In 3Q26, the usage of Super Power Users of 2 TB grew more than twice as fast year-over-year as that of Power Users of 1 TB or more, a difference of 24.3% vs. 11.6%. The percentage of Extreme Power Users of 5 TB or more grew at a meteoric 60% when compared with 3Q25, and is on track to grow seven-fold – or more – over the next five years.

The pace of growth among heavy upstream users has quickened as well: Over the past three years, the percentage of subscribers using more than 1 TB of return path bandwidth has risen by 3.5x, while the percentage using 500 GB has grown by 2.8x.“The continued accelerating growth at the high ends of upstream and total usage indicate increasing need for providers to take the steps necessary to eliminate network issues and manage congestion,” the report observes.

Among other 3Q26 findings:



Average total usage was 695.6 GB, up 8.6% over the 640.8 GB observed in 3Q25.

Average total usage has grown nearly 5x over the past 10 years, based on 3Q 2016's 141 GB figure.

The gap between 3Q26's upstream (23.7%) and downstream (7.3%) growth rates was 16.4 points, the widest gap in five years. As mid-split and high-split upgrades open up larger and faster return paths, upstream speeds grew approximately nine times faster than downstream speeds in 3Q26.



As with every edition of OVBI, the 3Q26 report is based on analysis of the data traffic generated by millions of subscribers and aggregated by OpenVault's solutions. The report is designed to help DOCSIS and Fiber broadband providers identify usage patterns that impact network performance, operator revenue and customer satisfaction.

The entire report is at .

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of network agnostic broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' solutions, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the data collected from broadband networks to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage and network health. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions that dramatically improve subscribers' Quality of Experience, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Nihamin at ... or 917-509-9028

Paul Schneider at ... or 215-817-4384