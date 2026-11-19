MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approval process through Constellation GovCloud supports plans to help agencies identify agentic activity and govern its use across endpoints, cloud and SaaS

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo, the AI security platform that gives full visibility and control across endpoint, SaaS, and cloud, today announced that its FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) approval process is underway through Constellation GovCloud (CGC), advancing the company's goals of bringing AI software discovery, risk intelligence and policy enforcement to federal agencies. Neo is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace under CGC as a service undergoing approval for use, and expects certification in Q1 2027.

“Federal agencies need confidence that they can adopt AI while maintaining control across the environment,” said Nick Warner, CEO and co-founder of Neo.“Neo is prioritizing approval through CGC because we're committed to bringing those capabilities to federal customers quickly and supporting government missions and their security teams, so that they can experience the benefits of AI without compromising on security or running into compliance issues.”

CGC is a FedRAMP and GovRAMP authorized platform that accelerates the delivery of proven commercial technologies to federal, state, and local government agencies.

“Neo gives us real control over the AI agents, applications, and MCP servers in our environment, starting at the endpoint,” said Bob Costello, Head of Constellation GovCloud and Chief Digital and Information Officer, Merlin.“We use it every day to see what's running, understand what it can access and enforce what it's allowed to do. That's the control we need to move faster with AI while protecting our data. Through CGC, we're supporting Neo's pursuit of FedRAMP Class D certification because government and regulated organizations need to move faster too. They're still accountable for the data and systems entrusted to them.”

Neo connects software discovery and risk intelligence to controls security teams can enforce. It starts with the endpoint, where agents execute and act on a user's behalf, and reaches into the cloud and SaaS environments they connect to. The platform enables organizations to:

See every piece of software, and what it can reach. Neo's lightweight sensor identifies any application, browser and IDE extension, Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, skill, and library across endpoints, and maps what each can touch: from local files and credentials to connected SaaS.

Understand the risks before approving a tool. Neoverse, a software intelligence engine, provides risk profiles for more than four million software artifacts, allowing teams to evaluate software before adoption and spot new risky AI capabilities in applications already in use.

Decide what agents can do, not just which tools run. Security teams can allow, block, or escalate for review at the moment an agent acts. Controls cover approved tools, software employees introduce on their own, and sensitive resources such as SSH keys and cloud credentials.

Stop an agent that goes off task. Neo captures full semantic intent alongside the action: the tool call, the resources in reach, and the task behind it. When a session has drifted, been hijacked by prompt injection, or reached beyond its scope can be blocked mid-action, or terminated outright with a kill switch, rather than reported afterward.

Know who or what is behind AI activity. Neo connects with identity providers to link activity to human and non-human identities, while recording actions in an audit log that security teams can review.

Federal agencies and partners can learn more about Neo's capabilities and its approval effort at and view its entry on the CGC FedRAMP Marketplace page.

About Neo

Neo is AI security that starts on the device. The Neo platform gives security teams the inventory, intelligence, attribution, and policy control required to govern agentic software across AI agents, AI-enabled applications, browsers, identities, and traditional software as enterprise applications become autonomous. Founded by SentinelOne veterans and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Craft Ventures, and Merlin Ventures, Neo enables organizations to adopt AI securely while maintaining the visibility and control required to manage risk across the enterprise. For more information, visit neo.ai.

Media Contact:

Leah Singer

Marketbridge for Neo

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