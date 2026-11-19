MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition of Boom Securities Marks Latest Step in Clear Street's Global Expansion Plan, Extending Platform Reach to APAC Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or“the Company”), a leading capital markets infrastructure company, today announced its expansion into Asia-Pacific with the completion of its acquisition of Boom Securities (H.K.) Limited (“Boom” or“Boom Securities”), Asia's first licensed online brokerage. The transaction, first announced in February 2026, has received all required regulatory approvals, including clearance from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, and is effective immediately, branded as Boom Securities powered by Clear Street.

This licensed presence in Hong Kong strengthens Clear Street's position in Asia-Pacific, following its recent growth in the United Kingdom, Canada and, most recently, the Netherlands. Founded in 1997, Boom Securities brings nearly three decades of operating history and a sophisticated client base. Hong Kong will serve as a strategic gateway to regional and global capital markets, giving Clear Street direct access to 18 global markets through Boom's existing infrastructure.

Uri Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said,“Completing this acquisition is a proud moment for Clear Street and a meaningful step in our global build. Boom has built a trusted, proven franchise in one of the world's most dynamic financial markets, and we are excited to bring that onto Clear Street's platform and show clients what modern capital markets infrastructure can deliver.”

Cohen continued,“Boom is the latest illustration of our scalable and repeatable global expansion model. We identify a trusted franchise in a high-growth market, secure the regulatory foundation and migrate it onto Clear Street's technology stack. Because everything runs on one platform, one ledger and one source of truth, we can move with the speed and precision that reflect exactly what this platform was built to do - and we see significant opportunity for clients across Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

Boom clients will benefit from moving onto Clear Street's single, unified platform, gaining access to expanded products and services, including enhanced cross-margining capabilities, multi-asset portfolio management and real-time data analytics, while retaining the personalized service and multilingual support that have defined Boom's client relationships across the region.

Mikaal Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Boom Securities, said,“Joining Clear Street marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our clients and our team. Clear Street's platform gives our clients access to capabilities and markets that simply were not available to them before, and we are looking forward to delivering that expanded offering while maintaining the high-touch service our clients have come to expect from Boom.”

The acquisition expands Clear Street's global footprint, advancing the Company's mission to deliver institutional-grade access to every asset, in every market, through a single unified platform.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built from the ground up for speed, transparency, and scale. We were founded to make the tools and services once reserved for the largest institutions accessible to more investors. Powered by a single real-time ledger, our modern, scalable capital markets infrastructure supports investor growth today and transforms how investors interact with markets tomorrow. Since 2018, Clear Street has been a founder-led, technology-forward firm driven by conviction, and is a registered broker-dealer, futures commission merchant and security-based swap dealer that self-clears as a direct member of the major U.S. clearinghouses.

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