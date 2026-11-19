MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free virtual event on December 10 will feature entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis, industry experts and working Pros discussing the future of home services and strategies for the year ahead

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced its Winter Virtual Summit 2026,“Talking Shop,” taking place Thursday, December 10. The free, full-day virtual event will bring together industry experts and home service professionals to explore the trends shaping the trades in 2027, giving attendees practical guidance on pricing, hiring and growing their businesses for the coming year.

“Pros are planning for 2027 right now,” said Roland Ligtenberg, co-founder and chief AI officer at Housecall Pro.“Parts cost more, good techs are hard to find and AI is changing how the office runs. That's a lot to sort through when you're running jobs all day. Talking Shop puts Pros in front of people who've been there, so they log off with a plan for the year.”

Featured speakers include entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis, who will deliver a keynote on three moves business owners can make to improve profitability, and home services entrepreneur and business coach Mike Agugliaro, who will lead a fireside chat on building businesses that support owners' long-term goals. Additional Main Stage sessions will examine common misconceptions about profitability through live polls and real job data, while a separate discussion will explore how AI is changing home services.

“Service pros work too hard to guess about their business,” said Marcus Lemonis.“At Housecall Pro's summit, we'll get specific on where your money is going, how to build a team that sticks and how to answer every call.”

In addition to its Main Stage programming, Talking Shop will feature a Product Stage with sessions led by Housecall Pro experts and experienced Pros. These sessions will explore how Pros can put recent platform updates and AI-powered tools to work in their businesses. Attendees will also have opportunities to connect with peers through trade-specific networking lounges, take part in live discussions and access a 2027 planning checklist with resources they can put to use in their businesses.

Talking Shop is free and open to home service professionals across all trades, whether or not they are Housecall Pro customers. To learn more and register, visit the Talking Shop registration page.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 250,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue, and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through the Champion the Trades® program. Learn more at HousecallPro.com.

Media Contact

Taylor D'Eliseo

Walker Sands for Housecall Pro

...