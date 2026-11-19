

Nearly half (44%) expect higher holiday sales than last year

Nearly half (45%) plan to use AI tools to simplify holiday operations

One in five (18%) have cried because of business demands during the holidays Latino owners are more likely to plan seasonal hiring (31% vs. 19% for non-Latino owners) this holiday season compared with last year

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As small businesses gear up for the demanding holiday season, a new survey from Verizon Business reveals that owners are turning to their own social media savvy and AI to drive sales and manage operations. Rather than relying on traditional shopping holidays or expanding headcount, small business owners are leaning into digital tools as they navigate rising costs and staffing pressures while attempting to win back some personal time.

The hidden toll of the holidays

Rising costs and consumer spending pressures weigh heavily on small business owners, often spilling over into their personal lives.



The cost squeeze: More than half (51%) report being stressed about the impact of rising costs and tariffs. Another 43% are stressed about balancing work and family.

The emotional and physical toll: Nearly 1 in 5 owners (18%) say they have cried over holiday business demands. And 34% have pulled an all-nighter to keep their business running. Missed moments: One in three (33%) have missed or worked through a holiday, family meal or planned day off. Nearly a quarter (24%) have unexpectedly covered a shift themselves due to staffing shortages.



Activating social media and community to drive sales

Rather than relying on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or other major retail tentpole moments, small business owners are prioritizing direct customer engagement and digital storefronts to capture holiday demand.



Top sales drivers: 45% anticipate their own social media posts will lift sales, followed by word-of-mouth referrals (42%), and website/delivery improvements (31%). The content-creation bottleneck: While social media is viewed as the top anticipated sales driver, it remains a heavy lift: 34% of owners say they would welcome help creating social media content, making it the most desired area for operational relief.

Managing the holiday demand: AI becomes a go-to tool for streamlining and accelerating operations

Facing a surge in seasonal volume, small business owners are embracing AI as a practical way to organize workflows, simplify customer interactions, and keep operations running smoothly.



A top tool for simplification: Nearly half of owners (45%) plan to use AI tools to simplify holiday operations-ranking second only to social media (53%)-while 56% will expand AI use for internal tasks like research, marketing, and inventory.

Relief for busy schedules: More than four in five (84%) business owners would welcome relief from at least one business responsibility during the holidays, including repetitive tasks like administrative work (30%) and website updates (26%) where AI could be a practical tool to save time Added protection: One third (33%) expect to increase cybersecurity investments compared with last holiday season.



Latino Small Businesses: Sharper pressure, bigger hiring plans

Latino small business owners tell a striking story of resilience and investment:



Investing in headcount: Despite the stress, Latino owners are more likely to plan seasonal hiring (31% vs. 19% for non-Latino owners) and full-time hiring (31% vs. 21%) this holiday season compared with last year. Seeking IT relief: Recognizing operational strains, 30% of Latino owners (compared to 19% of non-Latino owners) would welcome having technology and cybersecurity issues entirely taken off their plates.

“The holidays are when small business owners give the most of themselves, and our survey shows many are paying a personal price to do it,” said Chris Flood, Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business.“What's encouraging is how owners are responding: driving their own sales through social media and word of mouth, and putting AI to work on the tasks that eat up their time. Our job is to make sure the technology they rely on just works, from their connection to their point of sale to their security, so they can focus on their customers and their families.”

To explore solutions and resources designed to help small businesses manage peak demand, streamline operations, and secure their connections, visit: Verizon's Small Business Solutions

About the survey Verizon Business surveyed 600 U.S. small business owners and decision-makers at businesses with 1–500 employees, including an oversample of 100 Hispanic/Latino respondents. The online survey was fielded from October 30 to November 9, 2026, by RepData. Respondents span retail/e-commerce (30%), personal services (17%), technology/IT (11%), and other industries, with solo entrepreneurs accounting for 35% of the sample. Some questions allowed multiple answers, and figures may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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