MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Payward, the company behind Kraken, announced on November 18 that it had signed an agreement to acquire Tribe Capital Management. The deal would add private-market investing capabilities to its financial services platform.

Private markets join the platform

According to Payward, Tribe manages $2.7 billion and invests in private companies at early and later stages. Its investment sourcing, analysis, portfolio construction and fund-management operations are expected to join Payward's Asset Management business.

Payward plans to combine those capabilities with its custody, trading, collateral and tokenization infrastructure to develop additional private-market products. The announcement describes intended offerings rather than an immediate launch or a guarantee that every customer will qualify.

Closing expected in 2027

The companies expect completion in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required consents. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction remains an agreed acquisition, rather than a completed purchase. Product access may depend on eligibility and jurisdiction.

Source: Payward's official acquisition announcement.

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