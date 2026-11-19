Bybit To Change Perpetual Funding Rate Formula From November 24
The exchange says the calculation will scale its eight-hour-based rate by N/8, where N is the contract's effective funding interval in hours. Upper and lower rate limits apply after scaling.
For contracts settling more frequently than every eight hours, predicted rates and payments on existing positions may change. Bybit says the update itself will leave position size, direction, default funding intervals and existing limits unchanged. Previously settled fees will not be recalculated, and users do not need to take action.Three rollout dates
The first group moves on November 24, followed by another on November 26. The remaining covered contracts are scheduled for December 1. Different contracts may therefore use different formulas during the transition.
Bybit advises traders to check each contract's predicted rate, funding interval and next settlement time to assess holding costs.
Source: Bybit's official funding-rate update.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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