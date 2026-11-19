MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bybit announced on November 19 that it will introduce a revised funding-rate calculation for perpetual contracts in three phases, starting November 24, 2026.

Rates will reflect each funding interval

The exchange says the calculation will scale its eight-hour-based rate by N/8, where N is the contract's effective funding interval in hours. Upper and lower rate limits apply after scaling.

For contracts settling more frequently than every eight hours, predicted rates and payments on existing positions may change. Bybit says the update itself will leave position size, direction, default funding intervals and existing limits unchanged. Previously settled fees will not be recalculated, and users do not need to take action.

Three rollout dates

The first group moves on November 24, followed by another on November 26. The remaining covered contracts are scheduled for December 1. Different contracts may therefore use different formulas during the transition.

Bybit advises traders to check each contract's predicted rate, funding interval and next settlement time to assess holding costs.

Source: Bybit's official funding-rate update.

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