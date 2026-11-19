MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) OKX and KuCoin have announced additional tokenized stock and ETF markets for November 19, 2026. The announcements cover separate products and trading schedules, with eligibility determined by each platform.

OKX adds six markets and outlines xANT launch

OKX scheduled USDT spot markets for xMINIMAX, xZHONGJI, xKSTR, xMSTU, xSECZ and xTLT at staggered times between 07:00 and 09:30 UTC on November 19.

A separate notice sets an expected opening window of 15:30 to 21:00 UTC that day for xANT/USDT. OKX also plans to convert its ANTUSDT and ANTUSD UM pre-IPO contracts during a 14:30 to 19:00 UTC window, depending on when the underlying stock starts trading. The exchange says a delay beyond that window would prompt another notice.

OKX says its tokenized products provide price exposure rather than shareholder ownership or voting rights.

KuCoin adds five Ondo assets

KuCoin scheduled METAON/USDT and TSLAON/USDT for 10:00 UTC, followed by QQQON/USDT, SPYON/USDT and MUON/USDT at 11:00 UTC on November 19. Deposits use Solana 's SPL network; withdrawals are scheduled for November 20 at 10:00 UTC.

These tokens reference Meta, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Micron. KuCoin describes Ondo Stocks as providing economic exposure to securities for eligible investors outside the United States.

Listing schedules may change. Tokenized assets carry market and product risks, and access restrictions apply.

Sources: OKX's six-market listing notice and xANT notice, and KuCoin's official listing announcement.

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