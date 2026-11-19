MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The US Senate's push for stablecoin regulation is taking a more targeted turn, with six bipartisan lawmakers asking the Treasury Department to extend proposed“safe harbor” protections to state-supervised stablecoin issuers. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand-along with Angela Alsobrooks, Kevin Cramer, Pete Ricketts and Mark Warner-warn that the current GENIUS Act framework could unintentionally steer companies toward federal licensing instead of state oversight.

The lawmakers say Treasury's proposal would provide operational certainty to certain issuers with pending federal applications and regulator-approved waivers, but would leave state-supervised firms without comparable relief. They argue that, as firms plan compliance for a rapidly approaching regulatory deadline, the lack of equal treatment could undermine the legislation's intent to preserve meaningful state participation.

Six bipartisan senators urged Treasury to extend the proposed GENIUS Act“safe harbor” to state-supervised stablecoin issuers. The senators say the current approach may incentivize firms to pursue federal licenses rather than qualifying state frameworks. The letter points to Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) oversight as a likely destination for firms seeking clarity. Lawmakers want the safe harbor to cover issuers in states expected to have qualifying frameworks in place before Jan. 18, 2028.

Key takeawaysA safe harbor that doesn't extend to state oversight

In the letter, the senators reference Treasury's proposed protections for certain issuers that already have pending federal applications and have obtained regulator-approved waivers. They characterize that proposal as a“safe harbor” mechanism that would reduce compliance uncertainty for those market participants.

However, they argue that state-supervised issuers-those intending to operate through state-regulated channels that meet GENIUS Act qualifying conditions-would not receive an equivalent form of operational certainty under the same proposal.

According to the senators, that asymmetry matters because compliance planning for stablecoin issuers is highly sensitive to regulatory alignment, certification processes, and timelines. When firms do not have comparable certainty, they may choose the path that appears to reduce the risk of future operational disruption-potentially pushing them away from state supervision even where states are preparing to qualify under the statute.

Concerns about incentives and the OCC

The senators' central warning is that the Treasury proposal could change issuer behavior in a way that conflicts with legislative intent. They wrote that issuers“may be incentivized to seek greater operational clarity under a federal license,” and they singled out the OCC as the likely vehicle for such clarity.

In their view, that outcome would be“the opposite of our intent in drafting this legislation.” The underlying logic appears straightforward: if federal licensing offers more immediate regulatory certainty, then firms may rationally prefer that route-even if they would otherwise qualify for state-supervised operation under GENIUS Act standards.

This is an important political and policy tension to watch. GENIUS Act arrangements are built around a hybrid approach that allows certain issuers to operate under qualifying state supervision (subject to the statute's thresholds and conditions). If safe-harbor certainty effectively favors federal routes, the balance between state and federal participation could shift in practice, not just on paper.

Why the Jan. 18, 2028 timeline is central

The senators asked Treasury to extend the safe harbor to issuers operating in states expected to have qualifying frameworks in place before Jan. 18, 2028. Their argument is that this would reduce uncertainty while certification reviews are still pending-an issue they frame as especially relevant for firms trying to comply during a transition period.

That matters for businesses planning custody relationships, reserve management, and compliance operations. Stablecoin issuers operate in environments where regulatory certainty affects technical deployment and legal structuring, particularly when certification processes can take time and when issuers must ensure they remain compliant as rules take effect.

By focusing on states likely to become qualifying by that date, the senators are effectively proposing that Treasury align transitional protections so state-supervised pathways are not placed at a disadvantage during the build-out of qualifying frameworks.

GENIUS Act and the $10 billion threshold

To place the letter in context, the GENIUS Act generally allows issuers with $10 billion or less in outstanding stablecoins to operate under qualifying state supervision, while exemptions are available above that threshold. The distinction is meant to define which entities can remain within state frameworks and which may need to follow different regulatory pathways.

In other words, even though GENIUS Act contemplates state supervision for a defined segment of the market, the practical regulatory experience for issuers may still depend on how Treasury structures transitional safe-harbor protections during the certification period.

Earlier coverage noted how lawmakers and regulators have been working through the GENIUS Act's implementation details. The senators' new letter follows a June appeal urging Treasury to preserve state participation and clarify aspects of the certification process.

The senators' message now suggests that they view the current proposal as insufficiently protective for state-supervised issuers, at least during the window where states and firms are still finalizing certification steps.

Industry skepticism: would more safe harbor change behavior?

Some industry observers have questioned whether extending a broader safe harbor would meaningfully change issuer decisions. Kevin Wysocki, head of policy at Anchorage Digital, said he doubts that a wider safe harbor would make much difference.

Wysocki argued that issuers may be choosing federal oversight because they risk being forced to switch regulators if their stablecoins exceed the $10 billion threshold in circulation. He acknowledged that exemptions exist, but his broader point is that firms may still prefer the regulatory route that reduces the likelihood of being moved from one regulator to another as scale changes.

This perspective highlights a potential gap between legislative intent and operational incentives. Even if state-supervised issuers receive additional transitional protections, companies may still choose federal licensing if they believe their growth profile increases the probability of crossing the threshold that alters their regulatory status.

That makes the Senate letter more than a symbolic request: it implicitly raises questions about whether the safe harbor is the right tool to preserve state participation, or whether broader structural factors-like how threshold-based regulator switching works-will continue to drive issuers toward federal oversight.

As Treasury reviews the senators' request, market participants should watch for two things: whether Treasury meaningfully expands safe harbor coverage for state-supervised issuers, and how the final rules and certification timelines interact with the $10 billion threshold that can reshape an issuer's regulatory obligations. The answers will determine not only compliance risk during the transition, but also which oversight model issuers view as more stable as they scale.

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