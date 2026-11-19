Lambency Detailing Becomes GTECHNIQ Accredited Detailer At Both Outlets And Launches Its New E-Commerce Website Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Lambency Detailing today announced a partnership with GTECHNIQ, the British surface-science company, under which both its Ubi and Bukit Batok outlets are GTECHNIQ Accredited Detailers and offer the full GTECHNIQ range, from car spa to the accredited-only Crystal Serum Ultra coating programme. The launch coincides with Lambency's new website at lambencydetailing, a full e-commerce platform where customers can purchase services and book appointments online.
GTECHNIQ was founded in 2001 by quantum physicist Dr Drew Gill. Its first major contract was protecting The Peninsula Hong Kong's fleet of Rolls-Royces. Its flagship coating, Crystal Serum Ultra, is not sold to the public: once cured it can be removed only by wet sanding, so GTECHNIQ releases it only to detailers it has trained and accredited. Both Lambency outlets are listed by GTECHNIQ Singapore as Crystal Serum Ultra installers.
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