MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Partnership brings GTECHNIQ's accredited-only Crystal Serum Ultra to Ubi and Bukit Batok with a 10-year warranty; the new lambencydetailing launches the same day with online purchase and booking

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Lambency Detailing today announced a partnership with GTECHNIQ, the British surface-science company, under which both its Ubi and Bukit Batok outlets are GTECHNIQ Accredited Detailers and offer the full GTECHNIQ range, from car spa to the accredited-only Crystal Serum Ultra coating programme. The launch coincides with Lambency's new website at lambencydetailing, a full e-commerce platform where customers can purchase services and book appointments online.

GTECHNIQ was founded in 2001 by quantum physicist Dr Drew Gill. Its first major contract was protecting The Peninsula Hong Kong's fleet of Rolls-Royces. Its flagship coating, Crystal Serum Ultra, is not sold to the public: once cured it can be removed only by wet sanding, so GTECHNIQ releases it only to detailers it has trained and accredited. Both Lambency outlets are listed by GTECHNIQ Singapore as Crystal Serum Ultra installers.

<p> For Lambency's customers, the partnership means one professional system at every level of the menu, from GTECHNIQ car spa and interior detailing to film coating for wrapped cars, the Crystal Serum Ultra programme, and the maintenance that keeps a coating performing and its warranty valid.</p> <p> At the top of the range, CSU BLACK pairs Crystal Serum Ultra with two layers of GTECHNIQ EXO v5, a hydrophobic topcoat that takes the daily contact with rain, grime and wash chemicals. According to GTECHNIQ, Crystal Serum Ultra cures in two layers: a 10H top layer that resists swirl marks and chemical etching, over a softer, flexible 7H base that absorbs movement and thermal expansion to guard against cracking or peeling. It withstands chemicals from pH 2 to pH 13, which covers bird droppings, tree sap, acid rain and strong wash chemicals. The programme runs over three days in five stages, from decontamination and paint correction to the coatings, treatments for trim, headlights, wheels and glass, and a deep interior treatment. It carries a 10-year warranty from Lambency, subject to an annual coating inspection.</p> See also Hill's Enhances Cat and Dog Food with Prebiotics to Support Senior Pet Health in Hong Kong <p>“GTECHNIQ is for the owner who wants to protect a car once, properly, for as long as they keep it, and it will only release Crystal Serum Ultra to accredited hands. Both our outlets earned that accreditation on their workmanship, and that is the standard every GTECHNIQ service here is held to. With the new website, the whole range and a booking slot are a few taps away,” said Mr Matthew Lim, Director of Lambency Detailing.</p> <p> The new website, built as a full e-commerce platform, replaces Lambency's previous site. Customers can browse the complete service menu for both outlets, read a GTECHNIQ guide written by the accredited team, purchase services online with secure payment, and book an appointment slot at either outlet with confirmation by email. Car washes, including the AI-assisted wash launched earlier this month, remain walk-in or by WhatsApp.</p> <p>“The real strength of Crystal Serum Ultra is its surface layer, which cures so hard that it resists wash marring better than other coatings. A coating like that calls for accredited workmanship, and Lambency's two outlets earned their accreditation on exactly that. We are glad to see the full GTECHNIQ range offered in Singapore by a detailer of this standard,” said Davin Neo, General Manager, GTECHNIQ Singapore.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> The GTECHNIQ range is available at both outlets from today. Customers can book online at lambencydetailing or by WhatsApp with the Ubi outlet at 9658 5808 or the Bukit Batok outlet at 8070 9008. Both outlets are open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> See also Madame Tussauds Singapore and MakeMyTrip Bring the Icons of India to Life This Diwali<p></p> About Lambency Detailing <p>Lambency Detailing is a Singapore car detailing and grooming company established in 2017, with outlets in Ubi and Bukit Batok, whose services cover ceramic coating, interior detailing, car spa, films and wraps, and car spray painting. Lambency is the first SONAX Preferred Detailing Partner in Southeast Asia, a GTECHNIQ Accredited Detailer and a Certified MIRAKN Specialist in vehicle pest fumigation, and has received the Sgcarmart Star Merchant award for six consecutive years. Its promise to customers is Brilliance in Every Detail. More at lambencydetailing.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>